Why Frying Pickles For The First Time, Don't Use Full Spears. Here's Why

While some would argue everything is tasty when fried — a valid argument, indeed — there is something extra special about fried pickles. The combination of the crispy, savory, subtly buttery batter and the juicy, acidic, funky brightness of the pickle is a match made in heaven. One of the best things about this snack or appetizer or side dish, too, is that you can easily make fried pickles at home, delighting barbecue guests or just jazzing up weeknight dinners. There's just one key consideration when you're first starting out cooking your own fried pickles: Start with chips, or round slices cut across the pickle, rather than spears.

Over time, you can certainly get into frying up pickle spears and all sorts of dips into the mix for an even more restaurant-ready look. But what really matters is taste and texture, and to nail that from the start, chips are simply more approachable than spears. The little round discs are super easy to coat completely evenly in the batter, and then also fry completely evenly in the oil. You won't have spots missing crunch, or undercooked, overly oily bites. Working with slices over spears also gives you perfect control over size. You ideally want a thicker slice, about a ¼ inch. This further ensures no sogginess, and promises a perfect balance between the batter and the bright bite of pickle. That's why it's best to buy whole pickles and slice them yourself, a snap when you're cutting up chip shapes.