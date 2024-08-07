Why Frying Pickles For The First Time, Don't Use Full Spears. Here's Why
While some would argue everything is tasty when fried — a valid argument, indeed — there is something extra special about fried pickles. The combination of the crispy, savory, subtly buttery batter and the juicy, acidic, funky brightness of the pickle is a match made in heaven. One of the best things about this snack or appetizer or side dish, too, is that you can easily make fried pickles at home, delighting barbecue guests or just jazzing up weeknight dinners. There's just one key consideration when you're first starting out cooking your own fried pickles: Start with chips, or round slices cut across the pickle, rather than spears.
Over time, you can certainly get into frying up pickle spears and all sorts of dips into the mix for an even more restaurant-ready look. But what really matters is taste and texture, and to nail that from the start, chips are simply more approachable than spears. The little round discs are super easy to coat completely evenly in the batter, and then also fry completely evenly in the oil. You won't have spots missing crunch, or undercooked, overly oily bites. Working with slices over spears also gives you perfect control over size. You ideally want a thicker slice, about a ¼ inch. This further ensures no sogginess, and promises a perfect balance between the batter and the bright bite of pickle. That's why it's best to buy whole pickles and slice them yourself, a snap when you're cutting up chip shapes.
Ensuring perfect chips with pickle slices
Spears are advanced territory because they can be cut unevenly, can have limp parts, and can be tough to evenly coat and fry. With so much more pickle to them than the little round chips, spears also have more moisture, which can leak out if not cooked properly, resulting in dry, bland fried pickles, or can explode in your mouth with lava-like temperatures on your first bite. Either way, slices are the safer bet for balanced moisture, good crispiness, plenty of pickle flavor, and avoiding burned tongues.
Once you have your slices, there are some more tips for creating perfect pickle chips. For the crispiest fried pickles, bread them rather than dip them in batter — dredge them in flour, dip them in liquid, then coat them in breadcrumbs. Buttermilk is one of the best liquid options over water or milk because it's both creamy and acidic, a nice balance. Or, you can mix water with vodka, which yields an extra light, crisp batter. Whether you bread or batter, and whatever liquid you use, it's a good idea to dip the pickle slices in cornstarch first, because this absorbs moisture and forms a barrier between the pickle's moisture and the batter, preserving that outside crunch. You should also make sure your oil is 350 degrees Fahrenheit, because these little quick-frying chips like it hot. With these tips and little round slices, you'll have dreamy fried pickles from your first attempt.