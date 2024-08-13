Do You Need To Wash Tuna Steaks Before Cooking Them?

You've unwrapped the fresh tuna steaks you purchased at your local market, and depending on which type of tuna you bought, its firm flesh runs the gamut from ruby red to pale pink in color. But before you grill your tuna steaks or sear them, you might have the impulse to rinse them off. For many families, washing meat and poultry is a generational ritual or a religious tradition, as in the preparation of Kosher meats. Washing tuna steaks, or any other fish, meat, or poultry, might seem like the best way to remove potentially harmful bacteria, but it's actually the opposite. In a 2019 report issued by the USDA, researchers concluded that the bacteria washed off any protein can accumulate in high levels in the sink and splash onto kitchen surfaces, increasing the risk of cross-contamination with other foods.

Rather than give your tuna steak a wash, a surefire way to kill bacteria is by cooking fish to the proper internal temperature. Norovirus is responsible for one of the most common foodborne illnesses, and it can survive on your countertop for up to two weeks. However, norovirus can be destroyed when it is heated above 140 degrees Fahrenheit. The FDA thus recommends that finfish, like tuna, should be cooked to the internal temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. For sushi lovers, it may be comforting to know that tuna is often flash-frozen on commercial ships, as well as in some sushi restaurants, and the process kills most parasites that may be infecting the fish.