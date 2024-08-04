Add Mini Marshmallows To Enhance The Flavor Of Your PB&J Sandwich

There are few childhood treats more classic than the peanut butter and jelly sandwich — unless, of course, you come from a fluffernutter household. Most popular in New England, fluffernutter sandwiches swap out fruity jams and jellies for creamy marshmallow fluff. However, for a sandwich that's deliciously unique, we suggest ditching the fluff all together in favor of mini marshmallows.

While many people love the uniform gooeyness of fluff, mini marshmallows give the sandwich a subtle chewiness that can take this classic snack to the next level, especially when paired with fruit jam or preserves. In addition to texture, the sugary sweetness of the marshmallows enhances the subtle layers of flavor in the peanut butter and fruit in a manner similar to salt in a savory dish.

Whether you're team PB&J or a fluffernutter connoisseur, you can have the best of both worlds with our fruity fluffernutter panini. It's a recipe that calls for mini marshmallows to create that chewier texture and leave you with less sticky mess. The mini marshmallows take on a toasty flavor while acting as a stabilizing agent to help keep the peanut butter and jam contained. This is especially advantageous if you have small children or need your sandwich to be portable, as the filling will be less likely to squish out the sides.