The Best Type Of Wine To Pair With Your Blackened Fish Dishes

While most seafood dishes maintain a mild front, blackened fish is all about bold flavors. It's a dynamic dish, made up of delicate fish and savory spices that linger in your mouth. The bold flavors of blackened fish comes from a delicious mix of paprika and cayenne pepper, bolstered by onion and garlic powder, cumin, and oregano or thyme. To get that distinctive dark color, the fish is basted in fat, covered in the spice mix, then cooked on high heat.

The striking balance between the fish and seasoning is the best part of blackened fish, and it needs a wine that caters to both. We spoke to an expert who has the perfect pick for your blackened fish. When choosing the wine, Vajra Stratigos, Director of Operations at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, focuses less on the fish and more so on how it's prepared. "When I think about this technique, and the flavors — with spicy, forward cayenne, charred and deeply red and herbaceous — I think of a chilled fruit-forward red that's shy on structure," he says.

A number of wines could fit that description, but there's a clear winner for Stratigos. "For this, I would likely slightly chill a bottle of Dorli Muhr's, Spitzerberg Blaufränkisch Prellenkirchen," he recommends. The Austrian-made vino is certainly an underrated wine variety you need to try. It features prominent black and red fruit notes and has a spicy finish. Despite its depth, it's on the lighter side of medium-bodied wines, perfect for blackened fish.