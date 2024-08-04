What You Need To Know About Humidity When Smoking Meat

Smoking meat is obviously a dry cooking method that uses low temperatures, long cooking times, and plenty of aromatic smoke. However, even a dry cooking method like this utilizes humidity. We've consulted Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and owner of Bear Creek Smokehouse, High Horse 1898, and Marshall's Mercantile, to help explain the role of humidity in smoking meats.

Despite the low and slow method of smoking meats, it still runs the risk of losing too much moisture. According to Shoults, "Humidity in a smoker can help prevent your meat from becoming overly dry." But even then, you still have to maintain an equilibrium between vapor and smoke. Shoults dived into various methods by which you can incorporate and "control humidity," depending on the way you smoke meat. "If you are using a charcoal smoker, that many times will cook at a higher temperature, you might consider using a water pan," Shoults explained. "The water pan will help ensure that you have humidity in the smoker and will catch any grease drippings before they hit the fire, preventing any unwanted flare-ups."

For other smokers, Shoults recommends using apple cider to spritz your meat while smoking. The apple cider will not only moisturize the meat, but its inherent acidity will tenderize it as it cooks for the juiciest results. Lastly, you can wrap smoked meat in butcher paper for the last leg of the smoking process to keep the humidity in once your meat is at its desired color.