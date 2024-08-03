The 14 Best Cocktail Bars In London
London is one of the most dynamic, diverse, and culinary-centered cities in the world. Between the plethora of five-star hotels and fine-dining restaurants operating there, it's no wonder that iconic British chefs like Marco Pierre White and Gordon Ramsay got their start in London. While the U.K.'s capital offers everything from top-notch Indian cuisine to elevated British food, the city's cocktail scene is equally impressive. From the art-lined lanes of Shoreditch to the fanciest areas of Mayfair, a high-quality cocktail is never too far while exploring London.
Of course, you'll encounter some of the best gin and tonics or martinis in London, but many of the city's bars also reign supreme in the art of innovation, serving up never-before-seen beverages that will undoubtedly blow your socks off. Expect cocktails served in smoking terrariums, libations made with small-batch absinthe, and clarified concoctions that barely even taste like alcohol.
During a recent weeklong stay in London, I visited several unforgettable cocktail bars that certainly made an intoxicating impression. However, to compile this list I also relied on the insights of Londoners, as well as a variety of reputable online reviews. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a longtime local, it's well worth seeking out the best cocktail bars in London.
Stables Bar
The Stables Bar at The Milestone Hotel in Kensington recently underwent an exciting renovation and revamp. Headed by talented bar manager Angelo Lo Grecco, the Stables Bar boasts a classic English setting inspired by the location's past life as a horse stable. The cozy corner booths and equestrian artwork create an enticing atmosphere, setting the scene for the Stables Bar's one-of-a-kind cocktail menu.
The menu typically changes with seasonal signature cocktails, but the current selection has unforgettable offerings that will have you taking the Tube to Kensington, stat. The Rooster is a savory cocktail made with Doritos-infused Tapatio añejo tequila that's enlivened with Aperol and lime, while the Olympia is inspired by traditional Greek tzatziki and features Nuet Aquavit, lemon juice, and mastiha liqueur — and though it falls on the savory side, this cocktail is more refreshing than anything.
milestonehotel.com/dining-and-drinks/stables-bar
+44 20 7917 1000
1 Kensington Ct, London W8 5DL, United Kingdom
Nightjar
Shoreditch is considered to be the hipster part of London, making it a huge hotspot for nightlife. If you're looking to be transported back in time, head to Nightjar — a moody, speakeasy-style haunt that serves up jazzy tunes alongside beautiful cocktails.
There is another Nightjar location in Soho, but the Shoreditch site has a special charm that is not easily replicated. Live music is performed in front of an exposed brick wall, and the 1920s-esque bar is where you'll want to make yourself at home.
Open from 6 p.m. until late every day of the week, this is the place to be when you want to hear live jazz or blues on a Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday. The cocktail menu is divided uniquely into four sections — Pre-Prohibition, Prohibition, Post-War, and Nightjar Signatures — paying homage to the history of mixology. Whether you prefer light and floral tipples or stiff, boozy beverages, there's something for everyone on this expansive menu. Expect a presentation that is just as stunning as the drinks are delicious.
+44 20 7253 4101
129 City Rd, London EC1V 1JB, United Kingdom
Green Bar
Within the luxurious Hotel Café Royal a few steps away from Piccadilly Circus, Green Bar is a unique and whimsical cocktail destination that shines a new light on absinthe. As the name suggests, the bar's interior is adorned with dark-green curtains, while low-slung seating surrounds a massive tree display that serves at the locale's focal point. Since absinthe is also referred to as the "green fairy," the bar's ethereal ambience pairs perfectly with its carefully crafted cocktails that use the licorice-tasting liquor in vibrant and unique ways.
The White Fairy is a cocktail that blends absinthe and Jameson whiskey that's been fat-washed with coconut oil, while the fruity and floral Velvet Essence combines absinthe with matcha and elderflower cordial. Of course, if you prefer to sip absinthe straight, there are 14 different bottles to choose from and try. Oysters and caviar are served at the bar, but you might also want to consider hopping next door to Barbounia for dinner, where main courses include grilled whole sea bass and black truffle tagliolini.
hotelcaferoyal.com/eat-drink/green-bar
+44 20 4571 6745
15 Glasshouse St, London W1B 4DY, United Kingdom
Scarfes Bar
Boasting an impressive team of artisan mixologists and cocktail connoisseurs, Scarfes Bar scored a spot on The World's 50 Best Bars list in 2023. Inspired by the stately members-only clubs of London, this bar sets the scene with a cozy fire, antique furnishings, and eye-catching artworks mounted on the towering walls. Located within the elegant Rosewood London hotel, Scarfes Bar is situated near Covent Garden, making it a great spot for locals and visitors seeking an elegant tipple after a day of shopping or sightseeing.
With more than 20 original cocktails to choose from, guests are encouraged to branch out and try something new, rather than sticking with their regular dirty martini. The Garden Smash is a refreshing and earthy option made with Hendrick's gin, basil, elderflower, and peach wine — but if you want something stiff, opt for the rye-based Call Me Nutty.
+44 20 3747 8670
252 High Holborn, London WC1V 7EN, United Kingdom
Bar Termini
Espresso bar by day and cocktail bar by night, Bar Termini lets you take the saying "work hard, play hard" to a whole new level. Checkered floors, exposed brickwork, and spacious banquettes adorn the cozy interior, and though the bar is pretty tiny, it has a timeless charm that makes it a hit among locals. Even if you're visiting by yourself, snag one of the barstools and enjoy chatting it up with the dapper bartender.
If you love bitter beverages, the house Negroni is a must-try, but there are several cocktails available that cater to a variety of tastes. For something bubbly and dry, opt for the signature Spritz Termini, while the Bellini provides sweet effervescence enhanced with almond blossom. And if you're seeking some umami, sip on the savory and rejuvenating bloody Mary made with horseradish vodka.
+44 78 6094 5018
7 Old Compton St, London W1D 5JE, United Kingdom
Artists Bar
The Dorchester is one of the most iconic and storied hotels in London, making it worth a visit even if you can't afford one of the premier guest rooms or suites. Though there are a few dining and drinking options onsite, the breathtaking Artists Bar features mirrored interiors, marble floors, a sparkling chandelier, and glossy piano, making it one of the most opulent places to enjoy a drink in all of London.
Enjoy listening to live piano tunes while sitting at the horseshoe-shaped bar, or relax at a comfy side table if you want more space. The current cocktail list is a careful curation of drinks inspired by jazz icons, paying tribute to London's rich music history and the many legends that have delighted in The Dorchester's hospitality. Of course, if you prefer to keep things classic, Artists Bar is a master of its craft, and can whip up virtually anything you desire.
dorchestercollection.com/london/the-dorchester/dining/artists-bar
+44 20 7629 8888
53 Park Ln, London W1K 1QA, United Kingdom
Sir Frank's Bar
Located within the charming, colorful, and design-forward Beaverbrook Town House in Chelsea, Sir Frank's Bar is one of the city's eminently stylish places to sip. This glamorous bar blends deep blue accents with warm shades of pink and burnt umber, but it is the vast 19th-century Japanese wood-block print collection that truly catches the eye. Though the bartenders can concoct pretty much any cocktail, the Sloane Martini with sake, elderflower, and Ketel One vodka is a smooth sipper that you won't want to miss.
Visit Sir Frank's Bar for pre-dinner drinks before devouring sushi at the Fuji Grill next door, where the 12-course omakase menu includes Scottish Loch Duart salmon and Cornish mackerel. However, if you just need some snacks to accompany your drinks, the bar serves popcorn shrimp with ponzu sauce, as well as spicy wasabi tuna.
beaverbrooktownhouse.co.uk/the-bar
+44 20 3988 6611
115 Sloane St, London SW1X 9PJ, United Kingdom
Lyaness
Adjectives like "swanky" and "chic" don't even scratch the surface of London's Lyaness. Situated right on the River Thames inside the Sea Containers London hotel, the views are virtually unbeatable. The setting is intentional, unique, and utterly glamorous. The bar is pretty massive, but if you can't find a stool or require more space, there are tons of low-lying tables and couches where you can get cozy. Considering that Lyaness was honored as the world's best bar in the 2022 Spirited Awards, you can also expect some pretty killer cocktails here.
Each drink is crafted with the utmost attention to detail, featuring unique ingredients like smoked coconut, shiso absinthe, carrot vermouth, heartwood bitters, and toast liqueur. You'll also find that every signature cocktail is served with a story, adding an extra layer to your imbibing experience.
+44 20 3747 1063
20 Upper Ground, London SE1 9PD, United Kingdom
Satan's Whiskers
Considered as the first local cocktail destination of Bethnal Green, Satan's Whiskers is a quirky, lively, and upbeat establishment that is always full of surprises. With a menu that changes on the daily, even the most loyal of regulars are treated to brand-new creations with each visit. The array of liquors and spirits is also carefully curated, as is the hip hop-focused playlist that has garnered quite the reputation.
The scarlet-limned interior is decorated with taxidermy items mounted amid exposed brick walls. Since the menu is constantly in flux, you'll never know what to expect when dropping by, but keep in mind that the cocktails tend to lean more classic. Since Satan's Whiskers made the cut to appear on The World's 50 Best Bars list in 2023, count on a mouthwatering beverage no matter what you order.
+44 20 7739 8362
343 Cambridge Heath Rd, London E2 9RA, United Kingdom
Soma Soho
Soothing architecture, dim lighting, and contemporary furnishings create a lustrous vibe at Soma Soho. The interior is design-forward and modern without being cold, and the dark color palette is both sultry and masculine. The bar is pretty spacious, providing ample room to chill on a barstool while you chat with your partner or mingle with a stranger. However, there are also plush booths tucked behind curtains for optimal privacy. Round retro lamps are the only real source of light, making Soma Soho a great bar for patrons seeking solace and seclusion.
This speakeasy setting is complemented by creative cocktails ranging from a peppery gimlet to a mezcal margarita. Each beverage is named uniquely while still being labeled by type and style, ensuring that guests know what they are ordering. If you need a little caffeine boost, consider ordering the Kulcha, which is a masala chai made with rye whiskey. Soma Soho offers several other enhanced Indian drinks, like the rum-infused lassi and the mango aam panna.
+44 20 3675 1933
14 Denman St, London W1D 7HJ, United Kingdom
The Parlour Clerkenwell
Busy and beautiful, The Parlour Clerkenwell is an intimate bar at The Zetter boutique hotel, catering to guests and loyal locals alike. In addition to craft cocktails, The Parlour also serves snacks like marinated olives and mixed nuts, along with small-plate specialties like the potato and truffle croquettes or the scallops with chorizo oil. If you're extra hungry and don't have dinner plans, go all out with the bar's cheese and charcuterie boards.
That said, the main event is undoubtedly the cocktails. The offers here take you on an intoxicating journey around the world. Inspired by famous cities like Paris, Tokyo, and Mexico City, The Parlour Clerkenwell has mastered the art of innovative global mixology. Craving something with spice and brightness? The Curry Leaf Sour — made with gin, apricot, vetiver, garam masala, and mint oil — is sure to satisfy. For something sweeter, try the New York-inspired King Kong, which is a combo of peanut butter-infused Monkey Shoulder, Frangelico liqueur, oat milk, banana rum, and oolong tea.
thezetter.com/clerkenwell/the-parlour
+44 20 7324 4545
49-50 St John's Sq, London EC1V 4JJ, United Kingdom
Fitz's Russell Square
Located within Bloomsbury's Kimpton Fitzroy London hotel, the Fitz's Russell Square bar is a swanky and sophisticated space that is reminiscent of a classic Parisian brasserie. The backlit bar, checkered floors, and vintage sconces fuse modern design with antique decor, setting the scene for a truly upscale ambience where people can gather with great company over even better drinks. The bar is actually split into two distinct spaces: The Mural Room, as described above, and the more cozy and intimate Mirrorball Room, which can only be visited with reservations — but its cocktail menu is worth planning ahead for.
If you only manage to make it to The Mural Room, choose from an extensive list of spirits to custom-order a cocktail, or put your trust in the renowned mixologists and let them surprise you. You can also enjoy a glass or bottle of wine, along with bar bites like sea bass ceviche or chorizo Scotch eggs.
+44 20 7123 5000
1-8 Russell Sq, London WC1B 5BE, United Kingdom
Three Sheets
Looking to let loose and get three sheets to the wind? There's no better place for that than Three Sheets. While a popular East London location can be found in Dalston, the central Soho site of Three Sheets is surrounded by lively crowds, cool nightlife, and premier shopping. This is a sleek and chic place to sip, featuring a marble bar, dark walls, and modern light fixtures. Considered to be a neighborhood spot, Three Sheets is one of London's best evening-cocktail destinations.
Keep things classic with a French 75 or a pisco sour, or sample something more unique like the pickled mango iced tea or the Sazzaquack, this establishment's playful version of a Sazerac. Three Sheets also makes a mean dirty martini, but if you're craving something intriguing to end the night with, check out the white Russian made with coffee-washed vodka and miso.
+44 79 3318 2812
13 Manette St, London W1D 4AP, United Kingdom
Happiness Forgets
Located in a basement in East London, Happiness Forgets focuses on the quality of the cocktails rather than the flashiness of the display. The lounge's sister wine bar sits right upstairs, making this a must-visit for anyone who loves both cocktails and wine, and can never seem to decide what they're craving. Since this location is literally underground, Happiness Forgets has a sultry, speakeasy vibe that will make you want to order a Vesper martini.
The classic cocktails are always done right here, whether you're in the mood for an old fashioned or timeless Tom Collins. The use of high-quality ingredients makes all the difference, and though you might feel inclined to stick with your regular tipple, this is also a great place to branch out and see what the bartenders can whip up on a whim.
+44 20 7613 0325
8-9 Hoxton Sq, London N1 6NU, United Kingdom
Methodology
I recently spent a week in London, where I had the pleasure of visiting several of the bars on this list. For the places that I visited in person, the quality of the cocktails and innovation behind the mixology were key characteristics that stuck out. However, in true London fashion, ambience and style also factored into building this list.
I also took advice and suggestions from London locals who fancy a tipple from time to time. Reputable online reviews were taken into consideration when compiling this list, as were accolades, awards, and industry recognition.