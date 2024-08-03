The 14 Best Cocktail Bars In London

London is one of the most dynamic, diverse, and culinary-centered cities in the world. Between the plethora of five-star hotels and fine-dining restaurants operating there, it's no wonder that iconic British chefs like Marco Pierre White and Gordon Ramsay got their start in London. While the U.K.'s capital offers everything from top-notch Indian cuisine to elevated British food, the city's cocktail scene is equally impressive. From the art-lined lanes of Shoreditch to the fanciest areas of Mayfair, a high-quality cocktail is never too far while exploring London.

Of course, you'll encounter some of the best gin and tonics or martinis in London, but many of the city's bars also reign supreme in the art of innovation, serving up never-before-seen beverages that will undoubtedly blow your socks off. Expect cocktails served in smoking terrariums, libations made with small-batch absinthe, and clarified concoctions that barely even taste like alcohol.

During a recent weeklong stay in London, I visited several unforgettable cocktail bars that certainly made an intoxicating impression. However, to compile this list I also relied on the insights of Londoners, as well as a variety of reputable online reviews. Whether you're a first-time visitor or a longtime local, it's well worth seeking out the best cocktail bars in London.