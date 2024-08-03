Give Your Mimosas The Bloody Mary Treatment With Showstopping Garnishes

Unhinged garnishes aren't just for Bloody Mary cocktails. Though pretty mimosas are typically served in delicate glasses with the occasional piece of fruit placed as a garnish, we are here to encourage you to let wild whims lead the way at your next brunch party. Turn up the dial of a breakfast-themed gathering with speared skewers of cubes of French toast or sugared donut holes resting in white mimosas, or consider cheeses that might pair well with the kind of fruit mixers you're using to batch-make mimosas for a crowd.

When pairing unique cocktail garnishes with your bubbly drinks, remember the ultimate reason behind garnishing cocktails: To enhance the overall drinking experience. Not only can edible flowers and pieces of frozen fruit make a glass look pretty, but the subtle notes of flavor and aroma will mingle with the beverage poured inside your glass. Freeze fruit in advance to drop into drinks or fill ice cube trays with juice, edible flowers, and fruit to easily plop into glasses of sparkling wine.