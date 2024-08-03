Give Your Mimosas The Bloody Mary Treatment With Showstopping Garnishes
Unhinged garnishes aren't just for Bloody Mary cocktails. Though pretty mimosas are typically served in delicate glasses with the occasional piece of fruit placed as a garnish, we are here to encourage you to let wild whims lead the way at your next brunch party. Turn up the dial of a breakfast-themed gathering with speared skewers of cubes of French toast or sugared donut holes resting in white mimosas, or consider cheeses that might pair well with the kind of fruit mixers you're using to batch-make mimosas for a crowd.
When pairing unique cocktail garnishes with your bubbly drinks, remember the ultimate reason behind garnishing cocktails: To enhance the overall drinking experience. Not only can edible flowers and pieces of frozen fruit make a glass look pretty, but the subtle notes of flavor and aroma will mingle with the beverage poured inside your glass. Freeze fruit in advance to drop into drinks or fill ice cube trays with juice, edible flowers, and fruit to easily plop into glasses of sparkling wine.
Playing dress up with drinks
Herbs can also spice up the visual element of a drink while imparting subtle tastes to a classic mimosa recipe. Sprigs of rosemary and oregano or basil and oregano leaves freshly plucked from your home garden can turn brunch into a more lively affair. If you're setting up DIY stations for guests to spruce up their drinks as they please, set out shallow dishes of edible flowers and fruits. Guests can mix and match slices of dried kiwi slices with rose petals before finishing their drink with a quick zest from a lemon peel. Those with savory-inclined palates may appreciate crispy slices of bacon or slices of umami-forward mushrooms to experiment with.
Not only can you think about dropping ingredients into your drinks and decorating mimosas with speared treats, but consider giving the rims of your glasses equal attention. Press Champagne glasses lightly into shallow plates of edible sparkles or flakes of gold, or create flavored sugar by mixing sugar with cinnamon or ground-up pieces of candy such as Lemon drops, Starbursts, or Jolly Ranchers. With so many options for dressing up a classic mimosa, your next brunch will be anything but expected.