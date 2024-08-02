The Absolute Best Nespresso Pod To Use For An At-Home Caramel Macchiato

While Nespresso is not dabbling in non-coffee beverages, there are still plenty of options to mix up tasty creations with what the brand does have to offer. The caramel macchiato stands out as a popular espresso-based drink, which combines milk, vanilla, and caramel with an espresso foundation. Not only a cafe staple, it's also fun and delightful to make at home. Given Nespresso's wide variety of flavors, the question is, of course, which pod would be the ultimate choice for this drink.

Before we can answer the question, let's first break down the composition of a standard caramel macchiato. This beverage is characterized by its creamy texture from steamed milk and milk foam, the sweetness of caramel, and the warm, aromatic notes of vanilla. To add depth and complexity, you need a well-roasted coffee that's bold and bitter, with a medium to full body and great intensity, but a low acidity level so the drink remains smooth and rounded. Nespresso's Puerto Rico pod will create a rich mouthfeel, but if you also like a strong bitter aftertaste, the Palermo Kazaar, Napoli, and of course, Freddo Intenso pod — especially if you're planning to serve your drink over ice — are all great choices for your caramel macchiato.