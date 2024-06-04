Nespresso Will Never Dabble In Hot Chocolate Or Tea Pods. Here's Why

Nespresso is a pioneer in the world of coffee capsules, arguably brewing some of the world's most delicious pod coffees. The company is also doing just fine, raking in 1.5 billion Swiss francs in sales just in the first quarter of 2024, according to Nestlé. That's $1.6 billion USD, just from helping people make the caffeinated drinks they need to start their day.

With such success, many have wondered if Nespresso will venture into other territories, like making hot chocolate or tea pods. After all, other companies are already producing Nespresso-compatible tea pods. The company's biggest competitor, Keurig, already offers a wide variety of beverages, from classic coffees and teas to cocoas, dairy-based drinks, and even fruit-flavored concoctions. Meanwhile, Nespresso remains laser-focused on coffee. The only non-coffee product we've seen Nespresso sell so far is a very small line of tea bags.

According to Nespresso's website, it has "no plans to diversify into other beverages," so it seems the brand is committed to staying in its caffeinated lane. Perhaps it will someday expand its coffee pod collection (which we've ranked worst to best, by the way), but it will likely remain a coffee company through and through.