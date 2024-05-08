Can You Brew Tea With A Nespresso Machine?

Whether it's tea bags or capsules, the first step is to wash away any lingering coffee taste or aroma from your Nespresso machine. That is, unless you enjoy a hint of coffee in your tea, or you've been dedicating your Nespresso machine solely to tea-making (which would be unconventional, but we digress). Anyway, the pro tip is to use the Lungo function for this step. This function allows more water through at a time (110 ml), which helps clear out those coffee remnants. Just don't put any capsules in, and let the water run through the machine and into a mug. Discard the water and repeat this process until the water runs clear.

Then, with a tea capsule, it's a breeze. Pop the capsule in, select the appropriate function according to the manufacturer's instructions, and let the machine work its magic, just like you would with your coffee pods. If you're using a tea bag, place it in your cup and pour hot water over it. Again, the Lungo function will be handy in this case. Froth your milk as usual and add it to your tea along with any other tea ingredients your heart desires.

Now, fair warning: The tea quality made using these methods may not always snuff up to the tea connoisseurs among us. But for those just looking to switch up their caffeine game every now and then, these Nespresso tea tricks might just be the ticket!