Add a shot of bourbon to the classic egg cream and give a childhood favorite a grown-up upgrade. If you've never tried one before, egg creams are a staple of the Jewish-American New York deli scene, a pillar of the Lower East Side soda fountains of yore, and beloved by today's foodies. Chocolate or vanilla syrup is topped with chilled milk or cream in a tall glass, whipped vigorously until frothy, then topped with ice-cold club soda or seltzer. There's no actual egg, but there is a luscious, ultra-foamy head and refreshingly fizzy sweetness that makes this treat a cross between a beverage and a dessert. For a non-dairy version, opt for creamy full-fat oat milk.

Bourbon totes foundational tasting notes of caramel, oak, and vanilla, which are largely imparted during the charred oak barrel aging process. As the bourbon ages, it seeps into the cracks in the barrel and extracts vanillin, the compound responsible for creating vanilla flavor. The touch of sweetness rounds out bourbon's inherent bitterness. Since egg creams are essentially milky sodas, you don't have to worry about manipulating alcohol's low freezing point melting your ice cream, as with adding liquor to other boozy custard treats. Opt for a bourbon that's smooth and sweet rather than oaky-smoky, and bonus points if it's vanilla-centric. Classic New York egg creams come in vanilla or chocolate, and a vanilla-forward bourbon would pair well with either.