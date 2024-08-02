The Starbucks Tropical Smoothie Hack That Made Its Way To The Menu
If you're craving an ice-cold smoothie to beat the heat, it's more likely that you'll head to chains like Jamba Juice and Smoothie King than Starbucks. But while the latter no longer has an official smoothie on the menu, you may be surprised to learn that it offers a few drinks that are pretty similar. And we're not just talking Frappuccinos, although they are some of the best secret menu drinks for smoothie lovers. For fruity, frozen, blended treats, head to the Refreshers section of the menu.
Here, you'll find the Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Refresher, which is an ice-blended beverage that incorporates tropical flavors through lemonade, strawberry purée, a pineapple passionfruit Refreshers base, and freeze-dried pineapple. Starbucks' Frozen Lemonade Refreshers have been around since June 2023, when they were first launched as a refreshing summer drink option. However, customers had been finagling the Starbucks secret menu long beforehand to make it using the regular Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Refresher, strawberry purée, and the blended beverage option.
In fact, it's possible that these not-so-secret concoctions inspired Starbucks leaders to add them to the main menu. "Since Starbucks Refreshers Beverages joined the menu in 2012, our customers and partners (baristas) have creatively customized their beverages, such as adding coconut milk, lemonade, or blending with ice," claimed Starbucks senior beverage developer Matt Thornton in a 2023 Starbucks Story. "Inspired by these customer and partner creations, we're excited to bring the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverages to the permanent menu this summer."
Smoothie-esque options galore at Starbucks
Instead of scheming with Starbucks menu customizations to create a makeshift smoothie, you can now order a few types of above-board fruity frozen beverages. Aside from the Pineapple Passionfruit Refresher, you can also get the Frozen Strawberry Açaí version with lemonade, strawberry purée sauce, freeze-dried strawberries, and the Refreshers strawberry açaí base. Or, purchase the violently pink Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher with lemonade, strawberry purée sauce, freeze-dried dragonfruit pieces, and the mango dragonfruit Refreshers base. And if you want something a little simpler, opt for the Blended Strawberry Lemonade, which just contains lemonade, creme Frappuccino syrup, and strawberry purée sauce in slushie form.
But if the thrill of crafting your own customized smoothie-esque drink is too great to ignore, you still have options. You can ask for many of Starbucks' drinks to be blended (located under the "Preparation Method" dropdown on the app or website) or even double-blended, the latter of which creates a smoother consistency. Try this feature to upgrade your Spicy Pineapple, Strawberry, or Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher, or your creamy Pink, Dragon, and Paradise Drinks. Add in fruity elements like strawberry purée, strawberries, a dragonfruit inclusion, a peach juice blend, apple juice, or a splash of iced tea for even more refreshing goodness.