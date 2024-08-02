The Starbucks Tropical Smoothie Hack That Made Its Way To The Menu

If you're craving an ice-cold smoothie to beat the heat, it's more likely that you'll head to chains like Jamba Juice and Smoothie King than Starbucks. But while the latter no longer has an official smoothie on the menu, you may be surprised to learn that it offers a few drinks that are pretty similar. And we're not just talking Frappuccinos, although they are some of the best secret menu drinks for smoothie lovers. For fruity, frozen, blended treats, head to the Refreshers section of the menu.

Here, you'll find the Frozen Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Refresher, which is an ice-blended beverage that incorporates tropical flavors through lemonade, strawberry purée, a pineapple passionfruit Refreshers base, and freeze-dried pineapple. Starbucks' Frozen Lemonade Refreshers have been around since June 2023, when they were first launched as a refreshing summer drink option. However, customers had been finagling the Starbucks secret menu long beforehand to make it using the regular Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Refresher, strawberry purée, and the blended beverage option.

In fact, it's possible that these not-so-secret concoctions inspired Starbucks leaders to add them to the main menu. "Since Starbucks Refreshers Beverages joined the menu in 2012, our customers and partners (baristas) have creatively customized their beverages, such as adding coconut milk, lemonade, or blending with ice," claimed Starbucks senior beverage developer Matt Thornton in a 2023 Starbucks Story. "Inspired by these customer and partner creations, we're excited to bring the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverages to the permanent menu this summer."