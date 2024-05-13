11 Ways To Upgrade Starbucks Spicy Refreshers

In mid-April 2024, Starbucks introduced a sizzling twist to its beverage lineup with the release of Spicy Refreshers. These unique drinks were infused with a bold kick of chili powder and teased on social media with playful fiery graphics. Unlike the fruity and mild flavors offered by standard Refreshers, the delightfully tasty Spicy Lemonade Refreshers blend the tart sweetness of lemonade with a spicy finish to create a vibrant and flavorful experience.

Now, the Spicy Refreshers were always intended as a limited-time seasonal item, and have been discontinued as a standalone option as of May 2024. However, with a little customization in the Starbucks app — or some assistance from your barista — you can still order the Spicy Refreshers as long as the key ingredient remains available: the spicy chili powder blend. Simply customize a Refreshers order by adding the tongue-tingling ingredient to your drink.

The option to customize your beverage doesn't stop with the ability to tailor the heat level to your liking. There are numerous additional ways to enhance Starbucks Spicy Refreshers and explore new flavor combinations; you can even use these iced drinks as a base for some crafty adult beverages. Since the chain is willing and able to accommodate any requests — as long as the chili powder blend remains in stock, of course — we've gathered some hacks and tips to upgrade the Starbucks Spicy Refreshers.