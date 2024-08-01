The Ultimate Cocktail To Pair With Steak And Caviar For A Luxurious Meal

Steak is great on its own, but true foodies like to get creative with their steak toppings. It's hard to imagine something more luxe than steak topped with caviar, and if you're already going full send with your dinner, you might as well tie the bow on top with a classy cocktail. We recently had a chance to talk about this exact topic with Matt Baker, executive chef and owner of Gravitas, a New American fine dining establishment in Washington D.C.'s Ivy City neighborhood.

When we asked what Baker would pair with steak and caviar, he didn't miss a beat. "I prefer to keep it classic with an ice-cold dry gin martini," he told Tasting Table. "I use a London dry-style gin, like Sipsmith, and make my martinis without vermouth or olive juice. Instead, I add a lime twist to give it a hint of citrus, this complements the salinity of the caviar." This fascinating spin on a classic martini screams decadence — exactly the kind of thing you need for a steak and caviar dinner.

Ordering a martini correctly can be a tricky thing if you're not used to it. In this case, you're going to want to ask for a bone-dry martini with gin and a lime twist. Bone-dry tells the bartender that you don't want vermouth, and the rest should be self-explanatory. Trust us, if you're at an important dinner and looking to impress, this food pairing is bound to turn even the most stubborn of heads.