The Ultimate Cocktail To Pair With Steak And Caviar For A Luxurious Meal
Steak is great on its own, but true foodies like to get creative with their steak toppings. It's hard to imagine something more luxe than steak topped with caviar, and if you're already going full send with your dinner, you might as well tie the bow on top with a classy cocktail. We recently had a chance to talk about this exact topic with Matt Baker, executive chef and owner of Gravitas, a New American fine dining establishment in Washington D.C.'s Ivy City neighborhood.
When we asked what Baker would pair with steak and caviar, he didn't miss a beat. "I prefer to keep it classic with an ice-cold dry gin martini," he told Tasting Table. "I use a London dry-style gin, like Sipsmith, and make my martinis without vermouth or olive juice. Instead, I add a lime twist to give it a hint of citrus, this complements the salinity of the caviar." This fascinating spin on a classic martini screams decadence — exactly the kind of thing you need for a steak and caviar dinner.
Ordering a martini correctly can be a tricky thing if you're not used to it. In this case, you're going to want to ask for a bone-dry martini with gin and a lime twist. Bone-dry tells the bartender that you don't want vermouth, and the rest should be self-explanatory. Trust us, if you're at an important dinner and looking to impress, this food pairing is bound to turn even the most stubborn of heads.
Honing in on the perfect martini
You could theoretically choose vodka, but you really should consider gin over vodka in your martinis. The botanicals in gin throw some people off, but that pungent, herbal flavor profile is just the thing for bright and briny caviar. If you're cooking this opulent meal at home, make sure you're preparing the martini right. Give the gin a few spins in ice and double strain. It should be cold but not overly diluted.
Particularly because a bone-dry martini has no vermouth, the gin you choose is very important. London dry is what Baker recommends, and you really can't go wrong with such a classic genre, but don't feel siloed in. The important part is to pick something you enjoy. If you aren't already familiar with good gin brands, don't be afraid to ask the bartender what they recommend. Every bar has a different gin list, so you may be missing out on a potential new favorite if you only ever go with what you already know.
It's worth mentioning that steak and a martini is already a classic pairing even without the caviar, though it does have its critics. A more typical pairing would be a big-bodied red wine that can match the bold flavors of red meat. But just because a vocal minority finds fault in the steak and martini pairing doesn't mean they're correct. And with the addition of caviar, the martini finds itself even more at home at the table.