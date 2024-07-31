The Absolute Best Boxed Muffin Mix Might Already Be In Your Pantry
Boxed baking mixes tend to get snubbed, but when homemakers need to bake something tasty in a hurry, it has always stepped in to save the day. When it comes to baking mixes, Betty Crocker is one of the greats. The company has a history dating back to the 1920s and has since garnered a reputation for extensive baking knowledge and know-how that anyone can learn to utilize.
Most people associate Betty Crocker with cake mixes, but the company's six boxed muffin mixes are not to be discounted. Out of all the boxed muffin mixes out there, the Betty Crocker Wild Blueberry box muffin mix reigns supreme. The use of wild canned blueberries instead of dehydrated farmed blueberries is what makes all the difference in this mix. Additionally, the mix can be used in other bakes, like making dessert bread.
The muffins bake quickly and are easy to make, with only a few simple ingredients required. Plus, there are no artificial colors in the mix. The mix itself is already great, but a little extra ingenuity can make these muffins even greater.
How to make boxed blueberry muffins better
One way to give Betty Crocker Wild Blueberry muffins a special touch is to create a raw sugar topping. Raw sugar includes Turbinado or Demerara sugar rather than granulated white sugar. To create the sugar topping, just sprinkle raw sugar crystals on top of the muffins in the muffin tin. This simple step can be easily done right before baking the muffins. The result is a crunchy muffin top with a mild caramel taste.
Another great way to make these muffins tastier is the use of add-ins. There are so many wonderful ingredients that can be added to blueberry muffins. Citrus zest, cream cheese, or jam complement the flavor of the blueberries quite well. For textural contrast, try adding nuts, oatmeal, or chocolate chips. Of course, even more blueberries can be added to the muffin mix. Just be sure to wash and prepare fresh blueberries properly before adding them to the batter.