The Absolute Best Boxed Muffin Mix Might Already Be In Your Pantry

Boxed baking mixes tend to get snubbed, but when homemakers need to bake something tasty in a hurry, it has always stepped in to save the day. When it comes to baking mixes, Betty Crocker is one of the greats. The company has a history dating back to the 1920s and has since garnered a reputation for extensive baking knowledge and know-how that anyone can learn to utilize.

Most people associate Betty Crocker with cake mixes, but the company's six boxed muffin mixes are not to be discounted. Out of all the boxed muffin mixes out there, the Betty Crocker Wild Blueberry box muffin mix reigns supreme. The use of wild canned blueberries instead of dehydrated farmed blueberries is what makes all the difference in this mix. Additionally, the mix can be used in other bakes, like making dessert bread.

The muffins bake quickly and are easy to make, with only a few simple ingredients required. Plus, there are no artificial colors in the mix. The mix itself is already great, but a little extra ingenuity can make these muffins even greater.