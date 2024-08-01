This Is The Best Type Of Steak To Pair With Caviar

Steak can be considered a fancy meal on its own, but if you want to make it decadent, you can pair it with caviar. Caviar is one of the best steak toppings — it's indulgent, smooth, and flavorful. But what cut of steak makes for the best pairing for caviar? To find out, Tasting Table spoke with an expert: Matt Baker, the executive chef and owner of Gravitas, a New American restaurant in Washington D.C.

Baker's recommendation? A Wagyu flat iron steak. Baker explained, "The tenderness of the meat and the marbling of the fat content complement the briny and creamy nature of the caviar." If you need a recipe to use, you can turn to Tasting Table's herby-grilled flat iron steak — just disregard the herby topping and replace it with caviar (or experiment by keeping the dish as is and adding caviar).

Our recipe doesn't specify a Wagyu steak but feel free to buy that if you're willing to splurge as one of the facts you should know about Wagyu is that it's pricey. Caviar can also be expensive, so that may be the reason to skip the Wagyu choice — or it may be the reason to go for the pricey steak since you're already splurging for this decadent meal.