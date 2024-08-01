This Is The Best Type Of Steak To Pair With Caviar
Steak can be considered a fancy meal on its own, but if you want to make it decadent, you can pair it with caviar. Caviar is one of the best steak toppings — it's indulgent, smooth, and flavorful. But what cut of steak makes for the best pairing for caviar? To find out, Tasting Table spoke with an expert: Matt Baker, the executive chef and owner of Gravitas, a New American restaurant in Washington D.C.
Baker's recommendation? A Wagyu flat iron steak. Baker explained, "The tenderness of the meat and the marbling of the fat content complement the briny and creamy nature of the caviar." If you need a recipe to use, you can turn to Tasting Table's herby-grilled flat iron steak — just disregard the herby topping and replace it with caviar (or experiment by keeping the dish as is and adding caviar).
Our recipe doesn't specify a Wagyu steak but feel free to buy that if you're willing to splurge as one of the facts you should know about Wagyu is that it's pricey. Caviar can also be expensive, so that may be the reason to skip the Wagyu choice — or it may be the reason to go for the pricey steak since you're already splurging for this decadent meal.
How to further dress up the flat iron steak and caviar pairing
Thanks to our expert, we now know that when it comes to pairing caviar with steak, go with a flat iron. But how do we make this into the perfect meal? Specifically, we asked Baker if there were any additional seasonings or toppings that would take this dish to the next level.
Baker said, "If you want to elevate it, a great combination would be to add horseradish, crème fraîche, and chives." If you're intrigued by these additions, you can check out our recipe for homemade crème fraîche and our guide on how to prepare fresh horseradish. As for the chives, you can either go the route of freshly chopped chives or you can integrate the flavor of the herb by using a chive-infused butter. After all, butter and steak is another match made in heaven.
On the other hand, don't be afraid to keep it simple. Baker said, "There's nothing wrong with being a purist and keeping it classic and simple with just caviar and a roasted steak."