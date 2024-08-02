15 Best Coffee Shops In Pittsburgh According To A Local

As one of the many cities located on America's Rust Belt, Pittsburgh has long been associated with its sports teams, three rivers, and past as an old steel town. The Pittsburgh of today, however, has been transformed into a cosmopolitan city of art, culture, and a burgeoning food scene that has put it on the map of culinary cities to watch. The coffee scene in Pittsburgh has exploded as well, with enough shops throughout its various neighborhoods to rival some of the most well-known coffee cities in America. As someone who has spent the last decade in Pittsburgh, I've gotten to experience the growth of Pittsburgh's coffee scene firsthand.

Whether you are a coffee purist who sticks to a pour-over with nothing in it, or you like your coffee with a little more pizazz, Pittsburgh's coffee shops have something for everyone. Between stand-alone shops and roasters that have expanded to multiple locations, you can always find a great cup of coffee no matter where you happen to be in the city, so you don't have to resort to going to a national chain if you prefer something more local.