15 Best Coffee Shops In Pittsburgh According To A Local
As one of the many cities located on America's Rust Belt, Pittsburgh has long been associated with its sports teams, three rivers, and past as an old steel town. The Pittsburgh of today, however, has been transformed into a cosmopolitan city of art, culture, and a burgeoning food scene that has put it on the map of culinary cities to watch. The coffee scene in Pittsburgh has exploded as well, with enough shops throughout its various neighborhoods to rival some of the most well-known coffee cities in America. As someone who has spent the last decade in Pittsburgh, I've gotten to experience the growth of Pittsburgh's coffee scene firsthand.
Whether you are a coffee purist who sticks to a pour-over with nothing in it, or you like your coffee with a little more pizazz, Pittsburgh's coffee shops have something for everyone. Between stand-alone shops and roasters that have expanded to multiple locations, you can always find a great cup of coffee no matter where you happen to be in the city, so you don't have to resort to going to a national chain if you prefer something more local.
Redhawk Coffee Roasters
What started off as a small shop on a quiet side street in the vibrant college neighborhood of Oakland has now expanded to several locations across Pittsburgh. No matter what area of the city you are in, Redhawk offers a reprieve from the noise and a place to connect over small batch roasted coffee. While some of its locations are on the smaller side, others offer plenty of space to bring your laptop and set up for a few hours. But regardless of size, Redhawk does an amazing job of making you feel welcome and part of a community from the second you walk through its doors.
When it comes to its coffee, Redhawk lets the quality of its beans shine with a simple menu of coffee drinks, including Americanos, cappuccinos, lattes, cold brew, and cortados. Instead of padding its menu with a multitude of dressed-up lattes in unique flavor combinations, Redhawk focuses its efforts on making high-quality handcrafted drinks that aim to show off the coffee, not overpower it with unnecessary extras.
Multiple locations
Mechanic Coffee Co.
Mechanic Coffee knows how to make a good cup of coffee. Specializing in house-roasted beans, Mechanic Coffee also works in conjunction with its sister company, Espresso Analyst — a coffee equipment servicing business — to ensure the coffee that is served is expertly crafted. It's one thing to make a great drink using your own beans, but it's another to roast beans well enough to make me want to buy a bag to use at home.
Mechanic is one of the few roasters in the city that I will go out of the way to get beans from to make my daily cup of coffee at home. Even though it offers coffee subscription services that deliver the coffee to your house, it's the perfect excuse to stop in for a specialty latte. You can't go wrong with any of its blends, but I am partial to the Blindspot Espresso blend, as it has a deeper flavor that really comes out whether I am making a Chemex pour-over or making a standard pot of drip coffee.
Multiple locations
The Coffee Tree Roasters
A Pittsburgh original, The Coffee Tree Roasters has been around since 1993 and now has multiple locations throughout the city, including college campuses and inside many of Pittsburgh's hospitals. The menu is more expansive than some other shops in Pittsburgh and offers a larger selection of pastries and drinks. From lattes and cappuccinos to Frappuccino-like frozen coffees and Italian sodas, Coffee Tree Roasters offers something for everyone without taking away from those who appreciate a high-quality cup of coffee.
You can get beans shipped to you both locally and nationally with subscriptions to your favorite blends. Through its many years of experience, Coffee Tree Roasters has had the time to hone its craft. If its legacy isn't evidence enough of how good the coffee is, you can't deny it once you taste your first sip. Need a recommendation? I'd start with a latte with or without syrup. The coffee is so good on its own that you don't need it, but that's up to your personal preference.
Multiple locations
Commonplace Coffee
One of the first coffee shops I visited when I moved to Pittsburgh, Commonplace has been a favorite of mine ever since. I love how each of its locations in Pittsburgh feels distinct to the neighborhood it's in while still keeping the Commonplace atmosphere. I'm partial to its Mexican War Streets location amongst the beautifully restored row houses that the neighborhood is known for. Since it's a popular shop, you may find yourself searching for seating. If that's the case, it's best to grab a coffee to go and spend some time wandering the neighborhood. Bonus points if you are there in the fall.
Commonplace roasts its own beans and has a solid menu of coffee classics and baked goods. The baristas are extremely knowledgeable and craft every single cup of coffee with care. One of my favorite things about Commonplace is that no matter what location you go to, the flavor and quality are always consistent.
Multiple locations
De Fer Coffee & Tea
Even though there are several locations throughout the city, De Fer's flagship Strip District location is one of my personal favorites. With high, vaulted ceilings and an expansive seating area next to a large windowed garage door that overlooks the busy Smallman Street, you could spend hours here immersed in the energy of Pittsburgh and everyone around you.
It also doesn't hurt that De Fer roasts its own beans, makes its own syrups, and offers a handful of seasonal lattes. Plus, it has a decent-sized menu of both breakfast and lunch items including paninis, muffins, salads, chia pudding, and wraps that are made in-house at its Troy Hill location. But if you are in the mood for something a little stronger than coffee, there are also beer, wine, and cocktails (including some coffee cocktails) on the menu to sip on, as it is open until 6 p.m. most evenings.
Multiple locations
Press House Coffee
It's rare to find a trendy coffee shop that doesn't feel like it's trying too hard, but Press House Coffee nails it by balancing cute minimalist branding with high-quality drinks using its house-roasted beans that both your mom and coffee aficionado friend will enjoy. The menu includes the standard options of lattes and americanos alongside a handful of artisanal drinks that use innovative yet proven flavor combinations like mango chili and bananas foster for a few elevated drink options without going overboard and creating flavor overwhelm.
The best thing about Press House is its inviting environment that welcomes everyone from the coffee novice to the coffee expert. The large shop is a perfect space for events and classes like Home Brewing 101, Single Origin Guided Cupping, and afternoon weekend tea. If you find yourself in the Sewickley neighborhood, I highly recommend bringing a book or your laptop and taking up residence in one of the comfy booths.
(412) 259-8659
505 Broad Street, Sewickley, PA 15143
Big Dog Coffee
As referenced in its name, this dog-friendly coffee shop features an abundance of seating inside and out so you can stay a while visiting with friends or getting work done. All of its drinks are made using Intelligentsia coffee beans, so you know you are getting a great cup of coffee no matter what you get off the menu. The menu also has a vast selection of pastries to choose from, and an oatmeal bar so you can build your own bowl to keep you satiated all morning long.
This shop truly has a neighborhood vibe as it is nestled among the many row houses that line the streets of the Southside Flats area of Pittsburgh. It's always a treat seeing the many dogs come in and out of the shop with their owners who have become regulars, making you feel like you are a part of a community whether you visit frequently or are just stopping in.
(412) 586-7306
2717 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
La Prima Espresso Company
Situated in the middle of the bustling Strip District, La Prima's original location feels more like an espresso bar you'd find in Italy than an American coffee shop. In fact, La Prima Espresso Company serves certified Italian espresso, which is made using qualified beans and a specific coffee grinder and espresso machine that is regulated by the Italian Espresso National Institute to ensure you are getting one of the most authentic coffee experiences outside of Italy.
And if the coffee didn't make you feel like you were in Italy, the shop itself definitely will. Similarly to how many espresso bars in Italy are standing room only, with the exception of a few small tables and chairs outside, La Prima in the Strip follows suit. La Prima also sells its beans by the pound, so you can take home a cup of Italy with you after stopping in for a perfectly foamed cappuccino or smooth iced Americano — my two go-tos depending on the season.
Multiple locations
Allegheny Coffee & Tea Exchange
This is one of the most unique and fun coffee roasters you'll find in Pittsburgh. When you first walk in, you are greeted with its coffee bar that looks pretty standard to what you'd find at any other coffee shop, but walk past that and your eyes are hit with a seemingly never-ending selection of coffee beans. Walking through the bins of coffee, you'll find flavors to satisfy all types of taste preferences.
From more common flavors like hazelnut and maple walnut to more obscure options like Seville orange and Danish pastry, you could spend hours in this shop perusing and smelling the dozens of flavors and single-origin options that are available to choose from. Allegheny Coffee & Tea Exchange also sells all kinds of syrups and other coffee-making supplies, so you can walk out with everything you need to make your very own at-home coffee bar — but not before grabbing a cup of the house-made nitro coffee to go.
(412) 471-5557
2005 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Espresso a Mano
A longtime local favorite, Espresso a Mano was a single location in the hipster neighborhood of Lawrenceville for over a decade before expanding to more locations in 2020. Although the coffee has always been great, Espresso a Mano really took it to the next level in 2021 when it began roasting its own beans for its shops.
The original Lawrenceville location is a small, narrow space with limited seating but always has a line out the door no matter the weather for its selection of expertly crafted coffee drinks. Once summer hits, tables and chairs overflow into the sidewalk with people from all walks of life talking and working over shots of espresso, cappuccinos, and iced lattes. Just note that its pastry and food selection is small, as the main focus is the coffee, but what it does have is worth getting if you want something to snack on with your beverage.
Multiple locations
Novaria Coffee Co.
Are you tired of all the standard drink options that coffee shops usually offer? If so, you'll definitely want to make a stop at Novaria Coffee Co. Although lattes, cappuccinos, and americanos are on the menu, what this shop is really known for is its Middle Eastern-inspired coffee and pastries like baklava, Syrian cookies, pistachio cake, and many more choices that rotate throughout the year.
It's a tie for what to get between the Turkish coffee that is brewed in a traditional cezve with cardamom or the Back Home Latte that is made with cardamom and sweet date paste. If tea is more your vibe, the Pistachio Rose Water Matcha is also a winner. I don't even really like tea, especially matcha, but this combination of flavors has won me over and will keep me coming back to Novaria for this drink alone. Okay, and maybe a slice of baklava, too.
(510) 827-6131
1812 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15222
Centred Coffee
If you are a more health-conscious individual, Centred Coffee has you covered. Giving special attention to each part of your drink, Centred Coffee makes sure that every ingredient used is either sourced locally, like the coffee from Redstart Roasters, or made in-house. All of the syrups and plant-based milks are homemade and free from refined sugars, so once something sells out, it is gone until a new batch is made. Even the pastries come from a local bakery that uses fermented sourdough. I highly recommend the chocolate croissant. It is hands down one of the best chocolate croissants I've ever had — and I've had a lot. But if pastries aren't your vibe, there are many other items to choose from to satisfy your hunger, including smoothies and chia seed pudding.
You can also tell how much Centred cares about your health — both physically and mentally — by the fact that it is a technology-free shop. Instead of allowing people to bring in laptops, you are encouraged to leave your work at home and sit and make connections with those around you.
(412) 255-9565
5408 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232
Convive Coffee
In addition to its locations throughout greater Pittsburgh, Convive has a coffee truck that shows up in different areas of the city for special community events and can also be rented out for private events. No matter what location you go to, Convive always delivers a solid cup of coffee, and subscription services are available for its beans, so you are never left with an empty cup. I also love that the pastries are baked in-house and that there are always a couple gluten-free options available. Unfortunately, since gluten-free pastries are not typically (at least not yet) a standard offering at most Pittsburgh coffee shops, it's nice to see a shop leading the way in this area.
Convive locations are always bright and airy, with many seating options, so you feel uplifted and energized the second you walk through the doors. With super-friendly baristas and a small shop feel even with the multiple locations, it's no surprise that Convive often tops the lists of locals' (myself included!) favorite shops in Pittsburgh.
Multiple locations
Gasoline Street Coffee Co.
When you think of themed restaurants or coffee shops, your first thought is probably along the lines of some cheesy chain or theme park. However, Gasoline Street Coffee's unique garage atmosphere feels more like a tastefully done decor concept rather than an all-out theme. Its large, open space invites you to spend time hanging out, and its location right on the Great Allegheny Passage bike trail makes it the perfect place to stop to refuel during the summer when the heat and humidity get to be a little too much to handle.
All of its coffee drinks feature beans from Commonplace Coffee and are made with house-made syrups like maple brown sugar, lavender, and cardamom. It's not often that you find more hearty options beyond just pastries at specialty coffee shops, but Gasoline Street Coffee also offers a variety of smoothies and breakfast sandwiches to round out the menu. Just be aware that the breakfast sandwiches are only served Monday through Friday.
(412) 248-3835
643 First Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Redstart Roasters
If you are an animal lover and want your money to go to a good cause, Redstart Roasters is one of the best coffee shops to support, as it goes the extra mile to source its beans from coffee farms that support sustainable growing practices that help instead of harm local bird habitats. In addition to its location in the East End, it also supplies beans to a number of Pittsburgh coffee shops, including Geppetto Cafe, Centred Coffee, and Field Day.
You can taste the care put into the beans with every sip while at the same time feeling good about the money you are spending on your caffeine fix. If you can't make it to the shop, you can find Redstart beans at many of Pittsburgh's downtown farmers markets and even at the National Aviary. And if you happen to live in downtown Pittsburgh, it also offers free delivery.
412-695-3667
224 N Euclid Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Methodology
After growing up in Seattle, the coffee capital of America, and spending multiple years as a barista as an adult, I'd like to say that I have a knack for expertly discerning a good cup of coffee from a bad one. Not only has my training as a barista taught me how to professionally taste coffee, but I have seen many friends own coffee shops firsthand and have gotten a glimpse of what goes into running a successful shop. Since moving to Pittsburgh over 10 years ago, I have had the chance to try almost every one of the city's coffee shops (often more than once) in order to find the absolute best.
To determine the best shops, I considered the quality of the beans they used and their preparation and whether or not it resulted in a bitter or burned-tasting cup of coffee. I also considered the atmosphere of the shops themselves. Whether shops were small or large or had multiple locations, they all had to be unique and inviting, whether you were there for five minutes or five hours.