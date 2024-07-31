The Coffee Pot You Need For The Absolute Best Campfire Brew

Part of the beauty of the moka pot is its simplicity. It's hard to make a bad cup of coffee with it, so long as you follow a few simple guidelines. According to pro barista Andrea Allen, ensuring that your espresso beans have been ground to a medium-fine grind size, which is coarser than you would use in an espresso maker, is the key to making perfectly brewed moka pot coffee every time. Allen also recommends using filtered water for optimal taste.

When you fill the bottom chamber with water, it's best to use boiling water to make sure the coffee extracts properly and doesn't become bitter once it comes in contact with heat. The coffee grounds in the mid-chamber should be evenly dispersed; give it a little tap on a flat surface to fill any empty spaces. Whether you're using your moka pot over an open flame or on a gas camping stove, be sure to take it off the heat once it starts sputtering so that your coffee doesn't burn. Also, remember to keep the pot's black handle oriented away from direct heat, so it doesn't melt.

To elevate your campfire coffee making, you can also use the GSI Outdoors MiniEspresso Set instead of the classic moka pot. This one brews espresso directly into its attachable cup, leaving you with one less dish to clean. But either way, never forget to clean your moka pot after every use for the best tasting coffee, whether you're enjoying it in the wilderness or in the comfort of your own kitchen.