The Worst Way To Cook Bay Scallops
Since the real difference between sea scallops and bay scallops lies in size and taste — bay scallops tend to be smaller, more tender, and sweeter than sea scallops — we need to know the ins and outs of cooking these more delicate scallops. We can't just cook them like we would tougher sea scallops. So, we consulted a few expert chefs to help us avoid the absolute worst way to cook bay scallops. Here's what Executive Chef Kory Foltz of Sunseeker Resort had to say: "The worst way to cook a bay scallop would be slow, moist cooking methods like braising, [as] it would remove all texture and flavor." Again, bay scallops are small and tender, so braising them would transform their consistency from tender and soft to rubbery and tough.
Braising would also overcook bay scallops. Jeffrey McInnis, three-time James Beard-nominated Chef at Root & Bone Miami and Stiltsville Fish Bar, pointed out, "Overcooking scallops in any way is a sin." And Nicole Brisson, Executive Chef at Brezza & Bar Zazu in Las Vegas, agreed. "I think the biggest mistake people make when cooking bay scallops is cooking them too long. When overcooked, they lose their sweet juiciness and become rubbery." Additionally, Chef Foltz warned us about grilling bay scallops, stating, "Also, I would not advise grilling bay scallops unless you have a very fine grate on your grill, [you] can equate it to grilling green peas falling through the grill!" However, grilling sea scallops is worth it, and they can then be served resting on their shells for extra flair.
Sear, fry, or deep fry bay scallops to perfection instead
If you're ready to cook some sweet, tender bay scallops, avoid any recipes that require braising or slow cooking them. One strategy to avoid accidentally overcooking bay scallops is to turn to pan frying or deep frying recipes. "Your goal is to cook them to just medium rare temperature (around 110 degrees [Fahrenheit] for a scallop), as the scallop will continue to cook even after you remove it from the pan or fryer," stated Chef Jeffrey McInnis. Try our easy seared scallops recipe for starters.
Alternatively, make beautifully breaded scallops with potato flakes. Deep frying or pan frying breaded bay scallops are both great ways to cook them quickly, and the breading helps lock in the scallops' juices and prevents them from overcooking during their time in the pan or fryer. Of course, once the breading is golden brown, be sure to remove the bay scallops from the heat. After you've cooked your shellfish to perfection, don't forget a squirt of fresh lemon juice. Lemon makes all the difference in your fried fish (and seafood) dishes.