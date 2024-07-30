The Worst Way To Cook Bay Scallops

Since the real difference between sea scallops and bay scallops lies in size and taste — bay scallops tend to be smaller, more tender, and sweeter than sea scallops — we need to know the ins and outs of cooking these more delicate scallops. We can't just cook them like we would tougher sea scallops. So, we consulted a few expert chefs to help us avoid the absolute worst way to cook bay scallops. Here's what Executive Chef Kory Foltz of Sunseeker Resort had to say: "The worst way to cook a bay scallop would be slow, moist cooking methods like braising, [as] it would remove all texture and flavor." Again, bay scallops are small and tender, so braising them would transform their consistency from tender and soft to rubbery and tough.

Braising would also overcook bay scallops. Jeffrey McInnis, three-time James Beard-nominated Chef at Root & Bone Miami and Stiltsville Fish Bar, pointed out, "Overcooking scallops in any way is a sin." And Nicole Brisson, Executive Chef at Brezza & Bar Zazu in Las Vegas, agreed. "I think the biggest mistake people make when cooking bay scallops is cooking them too long. When overcooked, they lose their sweet juiciness and become rubbery." Additionally, Chef Foltz warned us about grilling bay scallops, stating, "Also, I would not advise grilling bay scallops unless you have a very fine grate on your grill, [you] can equate it to grilling green peas falling through the grill!" However, grilling sea scallops is worth it, and they can then be served resting on their shells for extra flair.