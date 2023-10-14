For Beautifully Breaded Scallops, Potato Flakes Are The Way To Go

Scallops are one of the great flexible seafood proteins. Serve it raw, sauteed, or stewed, and it always manages to satisfy with its mildly sweet and salty flavor. One new way to enjoy this incredible item is to have it breaded. Golden and crunchy, but lighter than the deep-fried fare, breaded scallops are a textural joy. For this recipe, you won't rely on the usual breading suspects, like panko or ground almonds. Instead, you'll turn to potato flakes.

Mashed potato flakes, sometimes just called potato flakes, are often used to help make instant mashed potatoes, extra fluffy and tender bread dough, or fast smiley fries. Here, they make a starchy crust for the tender scallops. Blended with a bit of breadcrumbs, flour, and beaten eggs, this potato flake crust perfectly compliments the tender interior of the scallop. Even potato flakes with just a touch of seasoning and herbs work as a satisfying crust for the seafood. So, how should you go about adding a bit of crunchy texture to your next batch of scallops?