Why You Should Think Twice Before Adding These 2 Seeds To Your Sourdough

A basic sourdough recipe can be immediately elevated by kneading all kinds of inclusions into the bread. From fruits and cheeses to nuts and seeds, sourdough can easily be customized to suit anyone's tastes. Even the dough itself can be made into different variations, such as chocolate sourdough.

However, adding to sourdough can be a slippery slope. Ingredients like chia seeds and linseeds can dry out sourdough due to the fact that they absorb water. Dry sourdough results in a firmer and smaller final result. This can be countered by adding more water to the dough, but this can also make the dough-making process more difficult as a whole.

Even bakers who are familiar with making sourdough can hit roadblocks when adding seeds to their dough. Just like any other step in the sourdough-making process, adding seeds requires some extra care and patience. It is all worth it in the end though, as the addition of seeds not only adds to the bread's flavor but also makes the bread beautifully speckled and delectably textured throughout.