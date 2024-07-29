Your Garlic Bread Needs A Bright Tomato Upgrade

If there's one appetizer we'll always load up on, it's garlic bread. The warm, buttery slices infused with sweet garlic will forever be a classic. The masterpiece is the first thing we reach for on the table, and the dish becomes even more sought-after when it's upgraded with delicious tomatoes.

We'll eat garlic bread with practically anything, but we love piling it onto our plates along with a helping of spaghetti and sauce. When the rich tomato sauce spills onto the garlic bread, it intermingles with the pungentness found within the loaves. The combination creates a luscious, umami flavor that makes us want to dip the bread straight into the sauce. Cut the spaghetti out of the equation and focus on the garlic bread and tomatoes exclusively. Tomatoes greatly enhance the allium, the earthiness of it being brightened by the tangy red fruits.

Eating tomatoes with garlic bread certainly tastes gourmet, but the approach is simple. You can use store-bought garlic bread and add diced tomatoes on top or add mozzarella and sliced tomatoes to homemade garlic bread and bake it until they melt into the loaf. The combination is delicious in every form, you just need to make sure you use ripe, quality tomatoes. Even if you're simply adding sliced tomatoes to the bread with a dash of salt and pepper, it's sure to taste incredible.