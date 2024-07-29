The Major Cooking Mistake To Avoid With Lean Hot Dogs
There's a way to enjoy summer cookouts while cutting back on some fat, and that's with lean hot dogs. As with most low-fat meats, the concern with lean hot dogs can be that they might lack flavor. But that's nothing some Tex-Mex inspired toppings won't take care of. That said, the big mistake to avoid if you want a juicy, flavorful lean hot dog is overcooking it.
Hot dogs, in general, require minimal time on the heat since they come pre-cooked. This fact holds even more true for leaner varieties. Lean meat is more prone to drying out when cooking because it lacks the extra fat that enriches non-lean meats and keeps them moist. Without this cushion of fat, your objective is then to preserve the moisture in your lean hot dogs by using a more gentle cooking approach.
Most hot dog brands come with cooking instructions you can follow. For example, one of the recommendations by Ball Park is to steam their lean beef hot dogs until their temperature comes up to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. The advantage of steaming hot dogs over boiling them is that it's a less agitating approach, ideal for maintaining the tenderness of delicate foods like fish. This, or just grilling on medium low heat (if you can't resist the idea of grilling), can help preserve the plump and juicy texture of your hot dogs.
How to steam or grill lean hot dogs to keep them juicy
Steaming hot dogs is pretty straightforward. If using a digital steamer, you can add water to the steam pot and set the temperature to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, place the dogs in the steamer basket, mount it, and close the lid before cooking for approximately 5 minutes. Alternatively, you can place a colander atop a pot of heating water, add the hot dogs, and position a lid on top. After simmering for no more than 8 minutes your hot dogs should be ready.
That's one gentle approach to preparing your hot dogs; the other involves giving them a lovely brown color and the fun of firing up the grill. Simply preheat the grill to medium-low heat and just treat the hot dogs like you're reheating them. Place them away from direct heat and cook for just 4-8 minutes if they are lean. The secret is to keep turning the hot dogs so that they don't burn but retain their moisture for that much-needed juiciness. Once they reach a golden brown color or an internal temperature of 140 degrees Fahrenheit, your franks are ready to be placed in soft hot dog buns and topped with zesty sauerkraut or one of our recommended hot dog toppings for your next cookout.