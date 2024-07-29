The Major Cooking Mistake To Avoid With Lean Hot Dogs

There's a way to enjoy summer cookouts while cutting back on some fat, and that's with lean hot dogs. As with most low-fat meats, the concern with lean hot dogs can be that they might lack flavor. But that's nothing some Tex-Mex inspired toppings won't take care of. That said, the big mistake to avoid if you want a juicy, flavorful lean hot dog is overcooking it.

Hot dogs, in general, require minimal time on the heat since they come pre-cooked. This fact holds even more true for leaner varieties. Lean meat is more prone to drying out when cooking because it lacks the extra fat that enriches non-lean meats and keeps them moist. Without this cushion of fat, your objective is then to preserve the moisture in your lean hot dogs by using a more gentle cooking approach.

Most hot dog brands come with cooking instructions you can follow. For example, one of the recommendations by Ball Park is to steam their lean beef hot dogs until their temperature comes up to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. The advantage of steaming hot dogs over boiling them is that it's a less agitating approach, ideal for maintaining the tenderness of delicate foods like fish. This, or just grilling on medium low heat (if you can't resist the idea of grilling), can help preserve the plump and juicy texture of your hot dogs.