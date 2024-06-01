How To Get Soft Hot Dog Buns Without A Steaming Basket

While there are many hacks to upgrade your hot dogs this summer, only one thing will truly take your hot dogs to the next level: steaming your buns. Many hot dog carts and food stands opt to steam their hot dog buns rather than toast them on the grill. Steaming your buns will make them warm and soft and taste nearly identical to those delicious $1.50 Costco hot dogs. The best part is that you don't even need to invest in a steaming basket.

Resembling a shallow pasta insert, steaming baskets are designed to rest on top of a pot of boiling water. They are typically made of stainless steel, bamboo, or silicone. As the water boils, steam is released and captured by the steaming basket, thus steaming whatever piece of food is in the basket. You can steam several items with this basket, such as steaming dumplings on top of vegetables; however, steaming any type of bun or bread is where these kitchen gadgets truly shine. Although these baskets are often fairly inexpensive, you do not need one to steam hot dog buns as you can get the same effect using the microwave.