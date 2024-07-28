Get Creative At Your Next BBQ With Pickle Hot Dog Buns
Keen to make your next cookout an event to remember? It's time to introduce your BBQ buddies to an unusual but intriguing food trend — pickle hot dog buns! As the name suggests, you're going to use a whole dill pickle as an alternative to a traditional hot dog bun by slitting it down the center lengthways to create a cavity for your dog. Then you can top your hotdog with elevated toppings like sauerkraut, queso, or ranch dressing, or stick to the classic trimmings like fried onions and mustard.
Pickle hot dog buns lend a crunchy, juicy, and tangy quality that pairs perfectly with the firm texture of the seasoned sausage meat and binders stuffed into a classic wiener. Secondly, they're an awesome and inclusive keto or low carb option for guests who might ordinarily bypass the hot dogs altogether in favor of chicken or kebabs. But most importantly of all, they're fun! Who doesn't want to try a hot dog in a pickle?
Be mindful to select large pickles that are lengthy enough to accommodate your preferred brand of hot dogs. While it's no matter if your wiener overhangs a little at either end of your pickle, you do want one that's reasonably hefty to create the perfect ratio of crispy cucumber to satisfying protein.
Keep cool with your cukes to retain their firmness
Store bought dill pickles are ideal, but be on the lookout for varieties that are extra crispy. There's no need to steam or grill them while prepping your sausages, like you would with regular bread rolls; heating up your pickles will adversely affect their crispy texture and make them floppy. The key is to slice your pickled cuke straight from the jar so it can retain its firm structure, before placing your wiener inside, and gussying it up with your favorite condiments. If you usually top your regular hot dog with pickles anyway, you'll love the flavor of a pickle bun and its appetizingly crunchy texture. Already a featured ingredient in classic hot dog relish, pickles have a rounded sweet and sour note that hits every taste bud, making every bite satisfying and complete.
If you've got the time and have a glut of cucumbers growing in your garden, it's worth the extra effort to make your own batch of crunchy pickles with your harvest to guarantee every length is super snap-able, firm, and fresh. Medium sized Kirby cucumbers are perfect because their thicker skin remains crunchy after preservation. Once you've emptied your jar of pickles, you can use up the leftover pickle juice in salad dressings, marinades, and even whiskey sours by combining the juice with granulated sugar to make a syrup.