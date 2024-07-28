Get Creative At Your Next BBQ With Pickle Hot Dog Buns

Keen to make your next cookout an event to remember? It's time to introduce your BBQ buddies to an unusual but intriguing food trend — pickle hot dog buns! As the name suggests, you're going to use a whole dill pickle as an alternative to a traditional hot dog bun by slitting it down the center lengthways to create a cavity for your dog. Then you can top your hotdog with elevated toppings like sauerkraut, queso, or ranch dressing, or stick to the classic trimmings like fried onions and mustard.

Pickle hot dog buns lend a crunchy, juicy, and tangy quality that pairs perfectly with the firm texture of the seasoned sausage meat and binders stuffed into a classic wiener. Secondly, they're an awesome and inclusive keto or low carb option for guests who might ordinarily bypass the hot dogs altogether in favor of chicken or kebabs. But most importantly of all, they're fun! Who doesn't want to try a hot dog in a pickle?

Be mindful to select large pickles that are lengthy enough to accommodate your preferred brand of hot dogs. While it's no matter if your wiener overhangs a little at either end of your pickle, you do want one that's reasonably hefty to create the perfect ratio of crispy cucumber to satisfying protein.