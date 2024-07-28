A Can Of Ro-Tel Tomatoes Is Your Secret Weapon For Flavorful Queso

You can't go wrong with a bowl of queso paired with tortilla chips to satisfy a late-night craving or to serve at your next taco Tuesday dinner party. There are so many ingredients to elevate queso dip like roasted garlic for layers of umami or ground beef to make it hearty. Out of all of the additions you can add to homemade queso, a can of Ro-tel goes far by easily providing layers of flavor and spice.

Ro-tel is a canned product made of diced tomatoes and chopped green chili peppers. Across the United States, particularly in the South, Ro-tel is a staple for queso, often paired with Velveeta. In fact, Ro-tel is a product of Texas, where it was inspired by the roasted vegetables used in Mexican cuisine. The product grew in popularity in Texas during the 1940s, and now across the region and country. As someone who grew up in Virginia, I can confirm that Ro-tel is a staple in a wide variety of queso dips in the South — back in the 1990s, in the early aughts, and even at family functions today.

It makes sense, because the diced tomatoes in the sauce offer a tangy acidic touch, similar to salsa, while the green chilis lend a subtle kick of heat. Other ingredients like cilantro give that Mexican flare to the cheese dip. Today, there are also other varieties like one that uses serrano peppers for more heat, and a low-sodium option to have control over the salt levels.