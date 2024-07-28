Why The Hot Brewing Method Is Crucial For Iced Tea Cocktails

Few drinks signal the seasonal shift to summer as much as tea. Once the daily temperature crosses 75 degrees Fahrenheit, that daily mug of steaming earl grey quickly transforms into a tall, chilled glass under bobbing ice cubes and lemon slices. Tasting and appreciating the dynamic combination of tea and spirits starts with preparing the tea properly. That's because the flavor and richness of the tea come as much from how you brew it as the quality and type of tea leaves, be they white, green, black or other. In other words, with tea, you need to coax out the full flavor, and that means brewing it hot and chilling afterwards, rather than simply dumping a few bags into a pitcher of cold water. That's because hot water reacts with the dried tea leaves or powder in a more robust way than cold water, drawing out the flavor, color, and body better — whether on its own or for a tea-infused cocktail.

Whether sweetened or not, the hot-weather classic packs a remarkable power to refresh the body, mind, and spirit thanks to its hydrating water, dose of antioxidants, boost of caffeine, and subtle flavor that doesn't upper-cut the tastebuds as much as other summertime drinks, be it soda, beer, or fruit drinks. Given the already firm foundation, it's no wonder that alcohol often enters the iced tea mix, too, crafting cool cocktails that marry iced tea with bourbon, vodka, and more.