The Difference Between Korean And Chinese Dumplings

A dumpling by any name would still taste as sweet ... right? Maybe the Shakespearean paraphrase doesn't work quite as well when you're talking about savory foods. Either way, ask any diehard dumpling lover: All dumplings are not created equal. From different wrappers (chewy or thin) to different cooking methods and different filling ingredients, it pays to know what your versatile little pocket is all about — especially since dumplings are such a labor-intensive treat to make by hand. It's lucky that so many quick-service dumpling shops have cropped up in the U.S. to give foodies an affordable taste of the good stuff without all the labor (we've rounded up a few of our favorite shops in New York City, if you're hungry to try 'em for yourself). That's why, today, we're deep-diving into two of the most well-known types of dumplings – Korean and Chinese — and exploring what makes them unique.

Both can be steamed, deep fried, pan fried, boiled, added to soups (like these Pork and Chive Dumplings in Garlic-Miso Broth), or served as an appetizer. They even bear nearly identical ingredients lists. But, while the differences between Chinese and Korean dumplings may be nuanced, they are hugely impactful to the overall bite and flavor. Perhaps the most obvious distinction is their shape, but their individuality is more than just skin (or wrapper) deep.