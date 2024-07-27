For A Crowd-Pleasing Appetizer, Whip Up A Sourdough And Butter Board

Freshly baked sourdough loaves offer the kind of crunchy crust and chewy crumb that is perfect for scooping up spreads and toppings. While classic sourdough recipes can be vehicles for various condiments, uniquely flavored sourdough can also offer a tempting base for simple swipes of butter. At Athens' award-winning Line Bar, the Bread Experience offers a savory or sweet combination of sourdough breads and condiments made in-house. "Bread is like white canvas," Line Bar's head baker Phaedra Mavroeidi Svana told Tasting Table. When it comes to bringing guests together at a party, few ingredients can top the simplicity of bread and a compilation of aesthetically displayed accouterments.

Though putting together bread and butter boards may require planning, such carefully made presentations can elevate your next dinner party. Set out salted butter, sweet cream butter, whipped butter, cultured butter, and. plant-based butter for the vegans at your party to swipe onto sourdough served hot out of the oven, toasted on the grill, or coated in garlic powder. You can make compound butters to accompany sliced sourdough — roasted garlic compound butter can comfortably find its way onto plain sourdough or a savory sourdough pretzel — or you can purchase pre-made butters from your local market.