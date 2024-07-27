Give Leftover Pulled Pork A New Lease On Life And Make Chili

If you have leftover pulled pork, using it to make another pulled pork sandwich is not your only option — you can also add it to your next pot of chili. Pork is the star of many chili recipes for good reason — it's not only a delicious addition to any meal, but makes a bowl of chili even more hearty and filling. Plus, by using leftover pulled pork from the day before, you make the cooking time for a batch of chili much shorter. Between a shorter cooking time and not letting food go to waste, there really is no downside here.

Whipping up a batch of chili with leftover pulled pork is a breeze. All you have to do is heat up the leftover pork in a stock pot with oil until it crisps up, then add the other chili ingredients from your favorite simple recipe. You can even keep it super simple with what other ingredients you include — perhaps just beans, diced onion, and diced bell pepper, along with the chili. Or, use whatever veggies you have in your fridge that need to be used before they go bad — this recipe is all about no food waste after all.