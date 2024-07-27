The 2-For-1 Trick To Upgrade Store-Bought Chicken Broth And Get Ahead On Meal Prep

Though we'd love to spend every night whipping up a new meal, hardly anyone's schedule permits that. Instead, we're resigned to meal prepping with store-bought items in lieu of homemade ones. While it is a time-saver, you can taste the difference, especially when it comes to broth. Thankfully, you can kill two birds with one stone by cooking chicken in store-bought broth.

Broth from the store is watery at best and devoid of flavor at worst. Even if you purchase the best boxed chicken broth, the taste is incomparable to its homemade counterpart. If you cook the chicken in the broth, however, it'll rise in quality and you can walk away with poached chicken for meal prepping. The method is an easy way to add more flavor to store-bought chicken broth without embarking on the hours-long journey to make it from scratch.

All you need to do is add your poultry to the broth and simmer at medium-low heat. Add in celery and carrots, along with peppercorns, garlic, and onions. While you want the broth and chicken to be savory, they also need to be simple enough to mesh with every recipe you prep for the week. The time it takes to cook the chicken depends on what type it is and its thickness. The breast wraps up in under 30 minutes. A whole chicken may take almost two hours, but the bones give the broth more flavor and the size is perfect for meal prepping.