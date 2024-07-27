What To Know About Costco's Food Bucket That Will Last You 25 Years

The prepper community has something to get excited about at Costco: The wholesaler is carrying an emergency food bucket from Readywise that's said to have a shelf life of 25 years. Packed away in a 5-gallon bucket are 150 servings of everything ranging from instant white rice to pasta alfredo and from crunchy granola to tomato basil soup. For anyone looking at natural disasters that occur around the country (and worldwide) and wondering if they shouldn't be a little more prepared, this emergency food bucket at Costco could be the one-stop shop you've been looking for. But before you pull out your credit card, it's worth looking a little deeper into what exactly you're buying.

Readywise is a rebrand of a company called Wise Foods, which serves a specific niche in the home preparedness community — food that won't spoil. There are plenty of pantry items that have a long shelf life, but food spoilage is a real problem if the potential event you're preparing for has an unknown arrival date. Stocking your pantry with canned goods is a pretty good option, but a shelf of canned beans and corn isn't terribly portable in an emergency.

One solution to this problem is to dehydrate the food, which is exactly what Readywise does. Using a combination of freeze-dried and dehydrated foods, the Readywise meals mimic similar food brands that provide dehydrated meals for backpackers who need a lightweight dinner that won't spoil.