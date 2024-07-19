How The Global IT Outage Is Bringing Starbucks And Grocery Stores To A Halt

Shoppers awoke to a historic event on Friday, July 19: a global IT outage affecting companies all over the world, which caused major headaches at grocery stores, retailers, and chains like Starbucks. Airlines, hospitals, and TV networks were also victims of the breakdown, which shut down programs on the Microsoft platforms used by these companies, according to the New York Times.

The outage has been linked to a cybersecurity firm called Crowdstrike, which is supposed to protect these companies' computers from hackers. It appears a flawed software update crashed these systems. The programs affected were big and small, including emergency networks like 911 in some areas, and issues at companies like Whole Foods, according to employees.

Some of the biggest identified issues right now seem to be at Starbucks, with customers waking up to discover online ordering had crashed and prevented them from grabbing their favorite Starbucks drinks before work. Baristas and Starbucks employees on Reddit have been trading stories and asking questions, with many reporting long lines as customers and app delivery drivers struggle to understand what's going on. According to one post, online orders are still coming through the Starbucks Rewards app, but employees are unable to see them or print tickets, which has made for some chaotic scenes at stores. Other employees say the situation gotten so bad that their stores may need to close for the day if the issue isn't fixed soon.