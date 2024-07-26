White Pizza With Lemon Is The Ina Garten-Approved Treat To Try In The Hamptons
Whether you like your pizza with pineapples and anchovies or just pepperoni, the right way to enjoy it is to eat what you love. The best way, however, is to eat what Ina Garten suggests. Recently, the chef extraordinaire raved over white pizza with lemon, and we'd be remiss not to give it a try.
On a trip to the Hamptons, Garten doled out food suggestions, with the white pizza and lemon being a notable one. In an Instagram post, the Barefoot Contessa recommended Fini Pizza, a New York-based shop that serves the pie in question. The pizza, which she noted she is "obsessed" with, features fontina, mozzarella, and parmesan, served with slices of lemon to squeeze on top. Lemon could otherwise be an awkward fit on pizza, but white pizza is sauceless, meaning there's no extra acidity from tomatoes for the citrus to compete with.
Instead, lemon juice brightens up the nutty, buttery blend of cheeses, giving them an instant boost to make us appreciate their richness even more. Garten isn't a stranger to the combination. One of her many recipes centers around white pizza with arugula, in which the greens are tossed in a simple lemon vinaigrette. Her recipe for the pizza even has fontina and mozzarella, although she favors creamy goat cheese for it rather than parmesan.
Recreate your own white pizza with lemon at home
Like Ina Garten and Fini Pizza, we're staunch believers in serving pizza with a dash of lemon. We know your frozen pizza will taste better with the zesty ingredient, and the homemade kind is sure to benefit, too. A squeeze of lemon always works well, but you can also incorporate the citrus into your pizza in different ways. For sweet and savory Italian salad pizza, take a page out of the Barefoot Contessa's book and make a lemon vinaigrette to serve with it. The pizza has a base of ricotta, which can be given a light, fresh flavor with lemon.
Using lemon zest is the perfect way to add a bright zing to pizza, and it works especially well with extra cheesy spinach artichoke pizza. The velvety sauce of heavy cream, blue cheese, cream cheese, and spinach can definitely fit a helping of lemon zest in there to brighten up the richness. Right before taking it off the stove, stir in a helping of lemon zest, then spread it onto the pizza and finish with artichokes.
Speaking of artichokes, a lemon-artichoke sauce is the perfect thing to drizzle on top of French bread white pizza. The sauce features sauteed artichokes, anchovy filets, and toasted pine nuts; however, the standout component is the bright zing of lemon that unifies all the rich, savory ingredients.