White Pizza With Lemon Is The Ina Garten-Approved Treat To Try In The Hamptons

Whether you like your pizza with pineapples and anchovies or just pepperoni, the right way to enjoy it is to eat what you love. The best way, however, is to eat what Ina Garten suggests. Recently, the chef extraordinaire raved over white pizza with lemon, and we'd be remiss not to give it a try.

On a trip to the Hamptons, Garten doled out food suggestions, with the white pizza and lemon being a notable one. In an Instagram post, the Barefoot Contessa recommended Fini Pizza, a New York-based shop that serves the pie in question. The pizza, which she noted she is "obsessed" with, features fontina, mozzarella, and parmesan, served with slices of lemon to squeeze on top. Lemon could otherwise be an awkward fit on pizza, but white pizza is sauceless, meaning there's no extra acidity from tomatoes for the citrus to compete with.

Instead, lemon juice brightens up the nutty, buttery blend of cheeses, giving them an instant boost to make us appreciate their richness even more. Garten isn't a stranger to the combination. One of her many recipes centers around white pizza with arugula, in which the greens are tossed in a simple lemon vinaigrette. Her recipe for the pizza even has fontina and mozzarella, although she favors creamy goat cheese for it rather than parmesan.