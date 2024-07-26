Julia Child's Ultimate Tip For Simplifying Bouillabaisse

Marseille is very protective of its signature dish, and in 1980, its restaurants formed a charter that defined the types of fish that comprise a true bouillabaisse. Marseille lists the approved list of local fish on its website, like scorpion fish, monkfish, conger eel, and John Dory, which are firm- to medium-firm-fleshed fish. But not many of Marseille's required fishes are available in the U.S., so most recipes for bouillabaisse, including Child's, make substitutions.

Child recommended cod, hake, halibut, or pollack for the firm-fleshed fish, but she added gelatinous fish, such as halibut and flounder, which break apart when boiled and give body and richness to the soup. Child emphasized that the fish you select should be lean, not oily, like salmon, tuna, or mackerel, and absolutely fresh, which you can tell by sniffing it to make sure the fish has a fresh, sweet smell. Mussels are often added to bouillabaisse, but you can also drop in clams, shrimp, and if you're feeling ritzy, lobster.

Other fish you might consider for your bouillabaisse are mahi-mahi, which is also delicious pan-seared, versatile tilapia, and cod's "cousin" haddock, often the fish of choice for classic fish and chips. If you've just caught perch or sunfish, drop them whole — scaled and gilled — into the pot too. Any combination of affordable fish will give you a tasty bouillabaisse you'll want to make again and again.