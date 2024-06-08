Anthony Bourdain Called This Unique French Sauce 'Magical'
Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was opinionated, raw, and honest, and never missed when it came to describing or recommending great food. For instance, the 17 restaurants Bourdain practically worshipped were all knockout recommendations. The 12 foods that Bourdain loved got our mouths watering. So when the chef called a unique French sauce "magical," we listened. The sauce he referred to was none other than rouille sauce, a thick condiment or emulsion from France.
According to Food & Wine, "Bourdain called this super-garlicky mayonnaise 'the magical condiment.' The perfect balance of garlic, lemon and saffron is what makes it so good. His all-caps note to Food & Wine: 'USE GOOD SAFFRON.'" Lemon is bright, while garlic is aromatic, and saffron just rounds the sauce out with earthy sweetness. The texture of the sauce, like rich and creamy aioli or mayonnaise, is also appealing. What made the sauce better was it likely nurtured Bourdain's inner child, reminding him of all the flavors he experienced during his childhood vacations in France.
With the addition of saffron, the world's most expensive spice, and being that it's from France, we can't help but equate rouille sauce with being a little bougie. However, it might surprise you how easy it is to make rouille sauce at home, and the many uses you'll get out of it.
Rouille sauce is easy to make at home and has a plethora of uses
To make rouille sauce at home, simply blend all the ingredients, like garlic, egg yolk, lemon juice, olive oil, and saffron, together in a food processor or blender. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and blend in a red bell pepper, if desired. Other rouille sauces may also include breadcrumbs. Once blended into a smooth and cohesive condiment, you won't even need to cook or heat up Anthony Bourdain's magical rouille sauce. Serve or use immediately.
While people typically incorporate rouille sauce to French soups like bouillabaisse (like our classic French bouillabaisse recipe), or Bourdain's soupe de poisson (classic seasfood and fish soup), you could use rouille sauce as a dip for chips, finger food, or as a topping you drizzle over scrambled eggs. The possibilities are endless. Imagine using the sauce as a spread for sandwiches, or to flavor crab cakes. If you have extra leftover rouille sauce, and we don't think you will, store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.