Anthony Bourdain Called This Unique French Sauce 'Magical'

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain was opinionated, raw, and honest, and never missed when it came to describing or recommending great food. For instance, the 17 restaurants Bourdain practically worshipped were all knockout recommendations. The 12 foods that Bourdain loved got our mouths watering. So when the chef called a unique French sauce "magical," we listened. The sauce he referred to was none other than rouille sauce, a thick condiment or emulsion from France.

According to Food & Wine, "Bourdain called this super-garlicky mayonnaise 'the magical condiment.' The perfect balance of garlic, lemon and saffron is what makes it so good. His all-caps note to Food & Wine: 'USE GOOD SAFFRON.'" Lemon is bright, while garlic is aromatic, and saffron just rounds the sauce out with earthy sweetness. The texture of the sauce, like rich and creamy aioli or mayonnaise, is also appealing. What made the sauce better was it likely nurtured Bourdain's inner child, reminding him of all the flavors he experienced during his childhood vacations in France.

With the addition of saffron, the world's most expensive spice, and being that it's from France, we can't help but equate rouille sauce with being a little bougie. However, it might surprise you how easy it is to make rouille sauce at home, and the many uses you'll get out of it.