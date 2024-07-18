Taco Bell Introduces Cheesy Street Chalupas For A Limited Time

Taco Bell is well known for mashing together Mexican favorites into its own unique creations, but it's taking that one step further this summer, with a new chalupa that fuses street-food flavors with one of the chain's departed fan favorites. After years of back-and-forth on menu items like the Taco Bell Mexican pizza and beefy crunch burrito (which were removed only to return in glorious comebacks), fans have gotten a bit of whiplash and learned not to get too attached to any one creation. Of the dearly departed items that fans still clamor for, one of the biggest is the Quesalupa, a variation on Taco Bell's chalupa that stuffed cheese between a crispy outer shell and soft interior one for an excellent textural contrast of crunch, meltiness, and chewiness. Well the Quesalupa isn't itself coming back, but Taco Bell's new Cheesy Street Chalupas should do the job just as well.

First tested last year alongside Taco Bell's chicken nuggets, the Cheesy Street Chalupas combine Quesalupa-inspired cheesy chalupa shells with street taco ingredients and the chain's premium proteins, according to a press release from the company. The new chalupas will feature a choice of slow-roasted cantina chicken or grilled, marinated steak and will be topped with onion and cilantro, along with a creamy jalapeño ranch sauce. The cheesy chalupa shells are stuffed with melted mozzarella and pepperjack cheeses and street taco-sized, with each order containing two chalupas. They will be available starting Thursday, July 18.