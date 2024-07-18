Taco Bell Introduces Cheesy Street Chalupas For A Limited Time
Taco Bell is well known for mashing together Mexican favorites into its own unique creations, but it's taking that one step further this summer, with a new chalupa that fuses street-food flavors with one of the chain's departed fan favorites. After years of back-and-forth on menu items like the Taco Bell Mexican pizza and beefy crunch burrito (which were removed only to return in glorious comebacks), fans have gotten a bit of whiplash and learned not to get too attached to any one creation. Of the dearly departed items that fans still clamor for, one of the biggest is the Quesalupa, a variation on Taco Bell's chalupa that stuffed cheese between a crispy outer shell and soft interior one for an excellent textural contrast of crunch, meltiness, and chewiness. Well the Quesalupa isn't itself coming back, but Taco Bell's new Cheesy Street Chalupas should do the job just as well.
First tested last year alongside Taco Bell's chicken nuggets, the Cheesy Street Chalupas combine Quesalupa-inspired cheesy chalupa shells with street taco ingredients and the chain's premium proteins, according to a press release from the company. The new chalupas will feature a choice of slow-roasted cantina chicken or grilled, marinated steak and will be topped with onion and cilantro, along with a creamy jalapeño ranch sauce. The cheesy chalupa shells are stuffed with melted mozzarella and pepperjack cheeses and street taco-sized, with each order containing two chalupas. They will be available starting Thursday, July 18.
Taco Bell Cheesy Street Chalupas are paying homage to classic street tacos
Taco Bell is calling the new chalupas "an ode to the street taco and street food culture," with Luis Restrepo, Taco Bell's vice president of product innovation, saying: "The fresh onions and cilantro atop layers of cheese and premium proteins seasoned to perfection adds a different flavor profile and is our playful nod to the street taco that we all know and love." The Cheesy Street Chalupas will be $5.49 per order and available for a limited time as long as supplies last. Taco Bell app users will have access to other deals, including a free order of Cheesy Street Chalupas between Aug. 1 and 4 when you spend more than $25 on a delivery order. DashPass members will also be able to get $8 off any order of more than $25 that includes Cheesy Street Chalupas, starting on the launch day July 18 and lasting until July 24.
Taco Bell isn't just getting inspiration from street food. It's also trying to help the people who make it. Partnering with Revolution Carts, the chain has been donating fully funded health permit compliant street carts to vendors in Southern California, with 26 donated so far and a goal of 46 donated by the end of the summer. Fans can even join in supporting street vendors directly at Taco Tuesday in the Arts District at Ave 26 Family Night Market in Pico Rivera, California, on July 23.