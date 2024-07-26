The Absolute Best Wine To Pair With Sharp Cheeses, According To A Sommelier

Cheese and wine are a timeless duo, and what better way to enjoy a flavorful glass of wine than with a bitingly sharp cheese. While mild cheeses may be more accommodating with a broader range of wines, sharp cheeses have bold personalities and robust flavors that require a more knowledgeable touch to tame. To that end, we reached out to Andrew Limberg, sommelier and operations manager at Moon Rabbit, to ask him what he considered to be the best wine for the job.

"I really like slightly older off-dry rieslings with sharp cheeses," Limberg told Tasting Table. Dry riesling is sometimes overshadowed by sweet riesling (which makes for an excellent dessert wine), but the fact that dry rieslings are underrated is all the more reason to enjoy them before the mainstream catches on. Limberg specifically notes that he prefers off-dry (read, semi-sweet) for this particular use case, but he gets more specific than that. "German Spatlese or Auslese rieslings ... mellow out a little and the sweetness isn't cloying with the cheeses."

Spatlese means "late harvested," and Auslese means "select harvest," both of which refer to how long the grapes remain on the vine. Of the two, Auslese grapes spend more time on the vine allowing them to grow more ripe, which tends to create a sweeter flavor profile than Spatlese grapes. You can find a dry riesling in both styles if you know what you're looking for.