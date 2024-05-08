The Sharp Cheese You Should Be Pairing With Buffalo Trace Bourbon

The Venn diagram of bon vivants and gourmands is, more often than not, a circle. If you have a passport to both realms, allow us to turn you on to the legendary bourbon and cheese pairing that is Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and sharp cheddar. Both the bourbon and the cheese are nutty, rich, and robust. The cheese's sharpness matches the liquor's boldness, and when paired together, the duo balances each other's piquant flavors.

Buffalo Trace is made from a blend of dent corn, rye grains, and malted barley, which then get fermented for three to five days, double-distilled, and aged in charred American white oak barrels for a minimum of eight years. The resulting bourbon totes a 45% ABV (90 proof) and dominant tasting notes of vanilla, toffee, butterscotch, nutmeg, cinnamon, and candied fruit for a smooth, rich body. The second wave brings notes of molasses, leather, oak, and cracked pepper for a dry finish. It's woody, sweet, and smoky — intense without becoming inaccessible. It's also fairly budget-friendly for its quality and multidimensionality: A 750ml bottle runs for about $26.99 via Caskers.

Fittingly, sharp cheddar is similarly aged to perfection. In the cheese world, "sharp" means "aged." That mouthwatering, crave-able "sharpness" comes from maturing a block of cheese for two months to over a year, often around the nine-month mark – not quite Buffalo Trace's eight year-stint, but enough to get the job done, and done well.