The 2-Ingredient Yogurt Bread That's Too Easy Not To Make
If you've always wanted to bake your bread but are intimidated by the process, you need to know about this two-ingredient yogurt bread. Yep, this recipe, which comes from Stella Drivas on TikTok, only requires two ingredients: 3 cups of self-rising flour and 1 ¾ cups of low-fat vanilla yogurt (make sure not to use Greek yogurt as it won't yield the same results).
The baking process is as simple as the recipe list. Sift the flour, then mix together with the yogurt in a large bowl. Once fully mixed, transfer to a bread loaf pan and pop in the oven. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Keep an eye on the bread, as you may have to cover it with foil if the top is getting too brown before the middle has had a chance to fully cook — this way the top won't burn.
The result will be a soft and chewy bread with a hint of sweetness thanks to the vanilla yogurt. It will work well in place of a typical loaf of white bread that you would get from the store.
How to serve the two-ingredient yogurt bread
There are countless ways you can use this two-ingredient bread — including both sweet and savory ways. For example, you can dress up a slice with a drizzle of honey and your favorite nut butter or with a spread of your favorite jam (maybe strawberry or vanilla blackberry). Or, you can spread it with homemade coffee butter for an extra caffeine boost in the morning.
You could also use it for sandwiches to bring in an extra touch of sweetness that a regular loaf may be lacking. Incorporate it into Tasting Table's sweet and savory club — which features ingredients such as turkey, bacon, and cranberry jam. Or, there's the veggie-packed green goddess sandwich; swap out the whole wheat bread for the yogurt bread, which has just the right amount of subtle sweetness to not detract from the other flavors in the sandwich. Another option is to swap out the English muffin in our recipe for the ultimate egg sandwich.
Other uses for the yogurt bread include using it for a different take on French toast or including it as a part of a charcuterie board. The bread is also a perfect side dish for a bowl of soup or a fresh salad.