The 2-Ingredient Yogurt Bread That's Too Easy Not To Make

If you've always wanted to bake your bread but are intimidated by the process, you need to know about this two-ingredient yogurt bread. Yep, this recipe, which comes from Stella Drivas on TikTok, only requires two ingredients: 3 cups of self-rising flour and 1 ¾ cups of low-fat vanilla yogurt (make sure not to use Greek yogurt as it won't yield the same results).

The baking process is as simple as the recipe list. Sift the flour, then mix together with the yogurt in a large bowl. Once fully mixed, transfer to a bread loaf pan and pop in the oven. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Keep an eye on the bread, as you may have to cover it with foil if the top is getting too brown before the middle has had a chance to fully cook — this way the top won't burn.

The result will be a soft and chewy bread with a hint of sweetness thanks to the vanilla yogurt. It will work well in place of a typical loaf of white bread that you would get from the store.