Eat Your Noodles Like The Polish By Adding Cottage Cheese

While cheese and pasta is a common pairing in many households around the world, chefs in Poland and throughout Eastern Europe have long put their own twist on the combination by adding cottage cheese to their recipes. Also known as lazy pierogies, filling servings of noodles and cottage cheese can be spooned out as a side dish or presented as a comforting standalone meal.

Traditional recipes serve up either potato dumplings (gnocchi style) or homemade noodles in a cheesy, creamy sauce, but we are here to encourage you to browse your kitchen cupboards for whatever shape of pasta you have at home. Egg noodles, rotini, conchiglie, or farfalle can all serve as sturdy vehicles for this satisfying cheesy sauce. Once you've prepared your chosen type of noodles to a very al dente texture, drain and stir in a mixture of cottage cheese, sour cream, buttery onions, and salt and pepper to taste. Smaller curds can help you build creamy dishes without distracting from the overall texture of the pasta. Cook this mixture until everything is melded, and customize your pasta with chicken broth, bacon bits, mushrooms, red pepper flakes, crispy fried onions, or breadcrumbs.