For An Easier Time Slicing Bacon, Freeze It First

Bacon makes everything better, whether you're building a crispy BLT, topping a salad, or rounding out a weekend breakfast. It's smoky, salty, and perfectly fatty — something that gives bacon its rich flavor, but also makes it tricky to slice. It's squishy and stretchy, and even the sharpest knife can slip when you're working your way through all that marbling, leaving you with uneven slices or lardons that won't cook consistently.

Don't let the challenge deter you from adding a porky punch to your next recipe. For an easier time slicing and dicing bacon, freeze it first. What happens when you put bacon in the freezer? The meat and fat both get firm, but neither freezes solid. Just like salt on a wet road, the salt used to cure bacon prevents it from freezing completely solid, so you can slice through without having to hack your way through a block of bacon-y ice.

This trick works for turning sliced bacon into lardons, as well as cutting a piece of cured pork belly into cubes or slices, just like you would slice a ribeye for a cheesesteak. Use a sharp knife to perfectly portion your pork. And while you're at it, consider freezing your bacon in individual servings for quick defrosting and easy portioning.