For A Sweeter Tomato Juice, Choose This Variety Of The Fruit
Tangy and vegetal, tomato juice isn't for everyone, but that isn't to say the skeptics should write off the beverage yet. While tomato juice will always have somewhat of a savory profile, it can also display floral and fruity nuances. Depending on the type of tomato used, it can even err on the sugary side. Crafting a sweeter — dare we say, more approachable — tomato juice is simply a matter of working with a smaller fruit varietal.
Any type of tomato can be juiced. That said, some options like Brandywines, beefsteaks, and plum tomatoes are the safest bets for making juice thanks to their succulent flesh. Flavorful as they may be, though, their punchy acidity can be overpowering in a freshly squeezed beverage. For less zing, the trick is to swap these fruits for something sweeter. Since good things come in small packages, we suggest looking to none other than super plump and super sugary, pearl-sized cherry tomatoes.
Cherry tomatoes are one of the tiniest varietals (and yes, they are different from grape tomatoes). However, whatever the thin-skinned fruits lack in size, they more than make up for in flavor. Bold and bright, cherry tomatoes have a fabulous candy-like quality. This is because in comparison to other (mainly larger) varietals, cherry tomatoes have higher levels of sugar, which masks sour notes. With sugar at the forefront, it's only natural that cherry tomatoes would produce the sweetest possible tomato juice.
How to choose the sweetest cherry tomatoes
Before juicing just any cherry tomatoes, keep in mind that color correlates to flavor. Although unripe green tomatoes will taste too tart, you might want to rethink using ruby red varieties and instead opt for yellow Sungolds or orange Honeycombs. These types of tomatoes are milder and mellower, and have an especially high sugar content that dulls acidity, giving your freshly pressed juice a honeyed finish.
Regardless of color, the sweetest juice can only come from the ripest fruit. While selecting seasonal and locally sourced produce is a good starting point, picking the absolute ripest tomatoes is all about letting your senses guide you. The freshest tomatoes will be the most fragrant with bright green leaves and smooth, evenly colored skins. Additionally, fruit should feel firm yet tender to the touch. With juicing as the end goal, it's also worth noting that the most succulent cherry tomatoes should also feel heavy for their size.
Despite your best efforts, tomato juice may still be too acidic for your liking, in which case you can tone down any tang with a touch of added sweetener. All you need to do is stir a drizzle of honey or maple syrup into freshly-made juice. Otherwise, mix in a subtly flavored fruit juice like pear nectar to balance flavor. Whether or not you make modifications, cherry tomatoes will lead you closer to achieving a sweeter tomato juice, no matter how slight.