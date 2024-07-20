For A Sweeter Tomato Juice, Choose This Variety Of The Fruit

Tangy and vegetal, tomato juice isn't for everyone, but that isn't to say the skeptics should write off the beverage yet. While tomato juice will always have somewhat of a savory profile, it can also display floral and fruity nuances. Depending on the type of tomato used, it can even err on the sugary side. Crafting a sweeter — dare we say, more approachable — tomato juice is simply a matter of working with a smaller fruit varietal.

Any type of tomato can be juiced. That said, some options like Brandywines, beefsteaks, and plum tomatoes are the safest bets for making juice thanks to their succulent flesh. Flavorful as they may be, though, their punchy acidity can be overpowering in a freshly squeezed beverage. For less zing, the trick is to swap these fruits for something sweeter. Since good things come in small packages, we suggest looking to none other than super plump and super sugary, pearl-sized cherry tomatoes.

Cherry tomatoes are one of the tiniest varietals (and yes, they are different from grape tomatoes). However, whatever the thin-skinned fruits lack in size, they more than make up for in flavor. Bold and bright, cherry tomatoes have a fabulous candy-like quality. This is because in comparison to other (mainly larger) varietals, cherry tomatoes have higher levels of sugar, which masks sour notes. With sugar at the forefront, it's only natural that cherry tomatoes would produce the sweetest possible tomato juice.