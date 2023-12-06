Why Plum Tomatoes Are The Best Bet For Making Juice

The number 10,000 gets tossed about in tomato-talk circles, but it's not referring to typical crop yields, average per-capita tomato consumption, or any other produce statistic. Believe it or not, that's the incredibly huge number of individual tomato varieties populating millions of farm acres and backyard gardens across the globe. Memorizing the colorfully cutesy names of each varietal would be near impossible –– but fortunately, you don't have to.

Ardent produce purveyors spend plenty of time archiving and educating on which tomato types work best for slicing, dicing, crushing, saucing, or gloriously eating them fresh from the vine. But when it comes to juicing, the specific tomato you choose matters in a big way. Since they'll be consumed directly in juice form, rather than added to pasta sauce or other tomato-based dishes, the taste and texture of juice-bound tomatoes must stand on their own merits. After all, tomato juice will be sliding down your throat in its natural and pure, unadulterated form.

For the most flavorful tomato juice with just the right texture, you can mostly bypass thousands of varieties that don't identify as plum tomatoes. That's because the plum family, a clan with small, long, oval, or plum-like shapes, harbors just the right amount of sweetness while retaining a dense, pulpy flesh that keeps the juice from separating. Unlike many other tomatoes, they have just two seed compartments, meaning fewer seeds to swim in your glass or play havoc on your teeth.