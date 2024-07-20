The Popular Honeycomb-Like Candy You Must Try When Visiting Northern Ireland

Should you find yourself in Northern Ireland, keep your eyes open for a candy that looks like honeycomb toffee. Though honeycomb toffee offers a bark that can be easily broken apart by hand, the bright yellow candy known as Yellowman or Yellaman is made in hard chunks that require a hammer for chipping off pieces. For several centuries, the sweet has been sold at Ballycastle's Ould Lammas Fair. The event has earned the title of Ireland's oldest fair, and the popularity of the candy has prompted local stores to sell it in small plastic bags to visitors.

At the fair, the crunchy sweet is commonly found alongside the dried purple seaweed known as dulse. The combination of the sweet honeycomb candy and the savory harvested seaweed is a curious pairing that has left many to speculate how the two became intertwined. Though the food pairing is an unusual one, the flavorful duo has found its way into the lyrics of a folk song: "Did you treat your Mary Ann to some dulse and Yellow Man / At the Ould Lammas Fair in Ballycastle-O?"