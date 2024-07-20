The DIY Frozen Bottle Chiller You Need For Fabulously Cold Wine

A bottle chiller is a must if you're looking to keep your bottles of wine cool until the final glass is poured. While standard designs are perfectly reasonable to set out at a party, you have a more interesting option if you're looking to bring a bit of color to your attractive and artfully assembled tablescapes and happy hour presentations. Start by looking for ice molds in the shape of a cylinder. Crate and Barrel and The Awesomer both sell plastic ice molds that come with stainless steel coasters, or you can look for a bargain on Amazon.

Once you have the mold in your possession, the fun begins. While you can fill the mold with water and have a respectably simple block of ice to keep your wine bottles cool, you can also get creative with ingredients. Insert flower petals or citrus peels into the water before freezing it, or pack your water-filled mold with leaves, berries, and sprigs of rosemary. You can even make frozen layers in intervals should you want to create a more colorful display of horizontal rings.