The DIY Frozen Bottle Chiller You Need For Fabulously Cold Wine
A bottle chiller is a must if you're looking to keep your bottles of wine cool until the final glass is poured. While standard designs are perfectly reasonable to set out at a party, you have a more interesting option if you're looking to bring a bit of color to your attractive and artfully assembled tablescapes and happy hour presentations. Start by looking for ice molds in the shape of a cylinder. Crate and Barrel and The Awesomer both sell plastic ice molds that come with stainless steel coasters, or you can look for a bargain on Amazon.
Once you have the mold in your possession, the fun begins. While you can fill the mold with water and have a respectably simple block of ice to keep your wine bottles cool, you can also get creative with ingredients. Insert flower petals or citrus peels into the water before freezing it, or pack your water-filled mold with leaves, berries, and sprigs of rosemary. You can even make frozen layers in intervals should you want to create a more colorful display of horizontal rings.
How to prepare and serve your creative ice mold
The versatility and ease of this simple ice mold will transform your hosting duties, as the options are endless when it comes to the colors and designs you can freeze. Toss glitter into the water for a sparkly effect, or consider placing birthday party favors into the mold for birthday celebrations. Add food coloring to the water for festive displays, or hide nostalgic plastic toys and party favors in the mold. Once frozen, guests will be sure to marvel at your unique container for wine and Champagne (which should never be chilled in the freezer).
You may want to make a few of these cylinders in advance so that you can accommodate enthusiastic revelers and keep drinks cold until the last guest leaves. And, of course, you'll need to allow enough time — at least one day — for the water to freeze so you can set out these molds just before the party starts. Use the stainless steel cup to keep your creation cooler for longer and trap the water as it melts off your frozen creations. If the base gets close to overflowing during the party, simply dump out the water and replace the ice block until every last drop of your carefully curated Prosecco has been consumed.