Why The Beastie Boys Are Suing Chili's Parent Company

The Beastie Boys may fight for your right to party, but not the right to use their songs without permission. Members of the hip hop group Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz, along with the estate of the late Adam Yauch (aka MCA), are suing the parent company of Chili's restaurants over two counts of alleged copyright infringement for using their song, and characters inspired by their likenesses, in advertisements that were released in November 2022.

Per the complaint, which was brought against Brinker International in a federal court in New York on July 10, Chili's used the group's hit 1994 track "Sabotage" in video ads that circulated on social media without acquiring the proper legal clearance. The suit also alleges that the brand illegally reproduced the song's iconic music video for the promos, which featured a similar aesthetic and characters dressed like the trio, complete with 1970s-style wigs and mustaches, robbing a Chili's restaurant.

The group is willing to take the case to a jury trial and is asking for a minimum of $150,000 in damages from the company for the two infringements, according to the New York Times. That's a whole lot of Chili's espresso martinis.