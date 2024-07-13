Why The Beastie Boys Are Suing Chili's Parent Company
The Beastie Boys may fight for your right to party, but not the right to use their songs without permission. Members of the hip hop group Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz, along with the estate of the late Adam Yauch (aka MCA), are suing the parent company of Chili's restaurants over two counts of alleged copyright infringement for using their song, and characters inspired by their likenesses, in advertisements that were released in November 2022.
Per the complaint, which was brought against Brinker International in a federal court in New York on July 10, Chili's used the group's hit 1994 track "Sabotage" in video ads that circulated on social media without acquiring the proper legal clearance. The suit also alleges that the brand illegally reproduced the song's iconic music video for the promos, which featured a similar aesthetic and characters dressed like the trio, complete with 1970s-style wigs and mustaches, robbing a Chili's restaurant.
The group is willing to take the case to a jury trial and is asking for a minimum of $150,000 in damages from the company for the two infringements, according to the New York Times. That's a whole lot of Chili's espresso martinis.
This isn't the Beastie Boys' first copyright rodeo
The Beastie Boys have a history of litigation when it comes to brands using their work in promotional materials without licensing or permission. In 2014, members Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz took the stand against Monster Energy in a similar case. The popular energy drink company had sponsored a snowboarding contest and used five of the artists' songs for a video recapping the contest. The Beastie Boys sued and were ultimately rewarded $1.7 million in damages from Monster Energy along with nearly $670,000 in legal fees.
The use of their creative property for commercials and advertising materials goes against the musicians' famously anti-establishment ethos. Indeed, when Beastie Boys founding member Adam Yauch passed away in 2012, his will specifically stipulated that "In no event may my] image or name or any music or any artistic property created by me be used for advertising purposes" (via Associated Press). Honoring Yauch's posthumous request may very well be one of the reasons Diamond and Horovitz have been particularly assertive when it comes to pursuing these copyright cases.
The Dallas-based Brinker International, which purportedly owns and operates more than 1,600 eateries in the United States and globally, including casual dining chains Maggiano's Little Italy and It's Just Wings, has yet to publicly respond to the new lawsuit. One thing's for sure, though: The Beastie Boys probably won't be partying at any scenic Chili's locations anytime soon.