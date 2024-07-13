The Common Food That Surprised René Redzepi While Filming Omnivore - Exclusive Interview

I'm really curious, who and what were the touchstone inspirations while creating "Omnivore," and what made this pantry of ingredients the ones to tell the story?

Redzepi: How it all started was a little more than 10 years ago, 10, 12 years ago, Noma was really getting to be a known restaurant. I was offered to do TV, and there was just no time to do anything but work. It did make me think if I was able to do it, what would it be? One of the things that came up very early on was the inspiration from the great nature docs like "Planet Earth," the childhood hero of mine, David Attenborough, that I used to love to watch. I still do, but I particularly loved it as a young person.

Then the idea was, can't we do what they do? The dedication, the sophistication, the care that they have, the awe and the respect toward a tiny little beetle in the Amazon. What if we did that for food? We could instill that awe and inspiration and sense of wonder, and make people see that food is just the most important, magnificent thing we have on Earth, and we should really value it and cherish it much more. That was the beginning of it. And then it sat on the back burner for many years. The idea was written down. We tried to talk to people about it, but it just never amounted to anything. And then the pandemic.

Goulding: René called up, I guess that was over four years ago, and just said, "Hey, what do you think about trying to do television and try to tell this big story?" I think the big step for us was figuring out that, hey, the best way to do this is through ingredients themselves. I felt like that gave us the opportunity to tell these kind of diverse, individual journeys of an ingredient that all tie back to this core mission of giving people a sense of value and importance for a food system they probably feel less connected to than maybe they should be.

In terms of choosing the ingredients, it was obviously a buffet of options. To narrow it down, we really wanted to find both a couple of those fundamental core tenets, you know, the staple ingredients that shape society for generations, things like rice and corn and salt that we couldn't live without, and balance those out with some surprising choices or some ingredients that might not be essential to our life, but make life worth living. Things like coffee and chile, or something like tuna that really is itself kind of in some ways a niche ingredient, but really is a potent expression of this idea that food has always been a driving force behind globalization. We really wanted to find that right balance and give every ingredient its own identity and its own sort of major theme that we can drive home.

