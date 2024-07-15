The Absolute Best Beer To Pair With Your Next Bowl Of Popcorn

Winding down after work with a bowl of crunchy popcorn, your latest series obsession, and a cold pint is one of life's simple joys, yet even something this close to perfection can be improved upon. We spoke to Executive Chef Jessie Massie at the Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Taproom in North Carolina for tips on pairing our favorite snack with refreshing beer — and even have a nonalcoholic suggestion for teetotalers wanting to imbibe.

When looking to match servings of light, salty popcorn with a cold brew, Massie recommends reaching for an evenly weighted complement. "Popcorn has a light and airy kind of quality to it, so I think it's important to think of pairing a light to medium-bodied beer with popcorn so it feels evenly paired," Massie advised. Golden ales and lighter craft beers can offer a subtle taste of sweet malt that can help wash down a mouthful of puffy popcorn. Notes of citrus and brighter floral palates play well with handfuls of the snack, so you can enjoy experimenting with matching IPAs and ales with the buttery popcorn you cooked on your stovetop.