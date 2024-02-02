The More Oil The Better When It Comes To Stovetop Popcorn

Freshly popped popcorn is one of the easiest snacks you can make at home. With just two or three inexpensive, shelf-stable pantry ingredients, the whole grain treat is easy to have on hand for last-minute cravings, and it's ready in mere minutes. There are several dedicated appliances for making popcorn, but why store extra equipment in your kitchen or spend extra money on microwavable bags when stovetop popcorn can make use of a pan you already have? If you use the right technique, which includes not skimping on the oil in the pan, there's no need to stir or fuss when you pop on the stovetop, either.

Let's face it — dry, underseasoned popcorn is not the best way to eat this treat. Movie theaters know this. They pop the corn in plenty of oil, salt it well, and even offer more butter for the finished popcorn to make you keep coming back for more. You can get a bowl of popcorn that's equally tasty and crave-able for mere pennies if you use enough oil in the pan.