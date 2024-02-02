The More Oil The Better When It Comes To Stovetop Popcorn
Freshly popped popcorn is one of the easiest snacks you can make at home. With just two or three inexpensive, shelf-stable pantry ingredients, the whole grain treat is easy to have on hand for last-minute cravings, and it's ready in mere minutes. There are several dedicated appliances for making popcorn, but why store extra equipment in your kitchen or spend extra money on microwavable bags when stovetop popcorn can make use of a pan you already have? If you use the right technique, which includes not skimping on the oil in the pan, there's no need to stir or fuss when you pop on the stovetop, either.
Let's face it — dry, underseasoned popcorn is not the best way to eat this treat. Movie theaters know this. They pop the corn in plenty of oil, salt it well, and even offer more butter for the finished popcorn to make you keep coming back for more. You can get a bowl of popcorn that's equally tasty and crave-able for mere pennies if you use enough oil in the pan.
Stovetop popcorn at its best
The most important part of getting your stovetop popcorn right is choosing the correct pot and knowing how many kernels to use. Two tablespoons of unpopped corn make one quart of finished popcorn — so measure out the popcorn based on the volume of your pot. Choose a pot with a well-fitting lid that you can lift easily with the lid on, because you'll need to shake it once or twice while the popcorn cooks. A small stockpot is a great choice for this project, but really, any pan with a lid will work if you measure the kernels accordingly.
Once you've chosen your pot and measured the kernels, simply pour the popcorn into the cold pot and then add enough oil to almost cover the kernels. You'll want to choose an oil that's good at high heat, like regular olive oil, avocado oil, or your favorite vegetable cooking oil. For extra flavor, coconut oil or clarified butter makes a delicious treat. Put the pot on medium-high heat, cover it, and wait to hear the popping sound. As the popcorn cooks, shake the pan using potholders several times to keep the corn from sticking and scorching. Your treat is done when you hear less than one pop per minute. Pour it into your serving bowl, sprinkle lightly with your favorite seasoning, and enjoy a fresh, warm bowl of the best popcorn you've ever made at home!